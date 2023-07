Hits: 17

WPCNR QUILL & EYESHADE. THE SALES TAX RECEIPTS REPORT AT MIDYEAR. FROM NY DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION & FINANCE.OBSERVATION & ANALYSIS BY JOHN F. BAILEY JULY 25, 2028:

THE FIRST 6 MONTHS SALES TAX RECEIPTS ARE IN.

WHITE PLAINS AND WESTCHESTER ARE APPROXIMATELY EVEN IN SALES TAX COLLECTION RECEIPTS COMPARED TO LAST YEAR. WHITE PLAINS HAS GONE UP 1% AFTER THE FIRST 6 MONTHS OF 2023. WHITE PLAINS HAS $27.5 MILLION –1% AHEAD OF THE FIRST 6 MONTHS OF 2022.

IF THE CITY CONTINUES THE PACE OF LAST YEAR THE CITY WILL SET A SALES TAX RECEIPTS RECORD OF 55.9 MILLION.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY HAS BROUGHT IN $429 MILLION IN 6 MONTHS…DOWN 1% IF THAT TREND DOES NOT SWING UP AND REMAINS THE SAME THE COUNTY WILL BANK $882.5 MILLION BELOW THE OVER 900 MILLION THEY HAVE BUDGETED.

THE QUESTION IS WHY ARE SALES TAX RECEIPTS ONLY EVEN WHEN WE ARE TOLD INFLATION IS AROUND 4%.

PERHAPS THE HIGHER INTEREST RATES ARE HURTING LOANS ON MAJOR PERCHASES AND CREDIT CARD DEBT IS HURTING THE CONSUMER THE ECONOMY IS SLOW.