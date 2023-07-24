District 92 | News You Can Use Flexible Loans for New York’s Small Businesses Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the New York Forward Loan Fund 2 program for qualifying small businesses and nonprofits. After broadening criteria for qualifications, and with even greater resources allocated for the program, the enhanced fund represents an expanded commitment to New York State’s small businesses. Qualified recipients with fewer than 100 employees and less than $5 million in gross annual revenue can apply for loans up to $150,000 with affordable, fixed-rate interest rates. Part of New York’s State Small Business Credit Initiative efforts led by Empire State Development, the fund will be in place for the next eight years and will focus on helping small businesses and nonprofits, particularly those in low-income and historically underbanked communities and rural areas access flexible working capital to cover a wide range of expenses, from payroll and marketing to facility renovations. Additionally, free support services from experts will work with businesses throughout the life of the loan. Interested businesses can pre-apply here. Veterans’ Services Benefits Advisors The New York State Department of Veterans’ Services has experienced Veterans’ Services Benefit Advisors ready to help complete applications, obtain necessary documentation, file claims for veterans’ benefits and more. To schedule an appointment with a Veterans’ Services Benefit Advisor, visit https://veterans.ny.gov/. Home & Business Damage Self-Reporting In collaboration with affected counties, New York State has developed an online form allowing residents to self-report damages to their homes and/or businesses. The purpose of this form is solely to collect information that may help State and local officials identify supplemental damages to develop and augment potential requests for available federal assistance programs. Please note that this form is not an application for relief programs. If you experienced storm damage due to the recent heavy rainfall, I encourage you to respond to the survey. You can access the online form here. Kingsland Point Park Public Hearing Representatives from Westchester County and the Village of Sleepy Hollow will be holding a public forum to discuss the future of Kingsland Point Park. You can share your views with them by email to communications@westchestercountyny.gov. More information is available here.