SATURDAY AT 8:30 A.M. COFFEE WITH WHITE PLAINS WEEK–JULY 21 REPORT– FIOS COUNTYWIDE CH 45. WP OPTIMUM CH 76 AND www.wpcommunitymedia.org

Hits: 19

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO OF STATE SENATOR SHELLEY MEYER’S FORUM ON DISCRIMINATION AND HATE IN WHITE PLAINS AND WESTCHESTER WHITE PLAINS WEEK WAS THERE

WHAT HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS FACE IN BULLYING, RACIAL BIAS IN SCHOOLS

JULY SO FAR IN COVID “THE INVISIBLE POSITIVES” THIRD WEEK OF INCREASE CASES HEADED FOR 4TH

WHERE THE JOBS ARE IN WESTCHESTER NY USA- IMPRESSIVE COUNTY OUTREACH

STATE GIVES 4% RAISEĀ TO WORKERS SERVING THE DISABLED IN FACE OF 8% INFLATION

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO HEAD OF NEW YORK NEW JERSEY ANTI DEFAMATION LEAGUE ON SPREAD OF HATE CRIMES, ANTI-SEMITISM HIGHEST IN 20 YEARS AND HOW TO COUNTER IT.

SCHOOL SUMMIT COMING UP AUGUST 15 PARENTS CITIZENS LET SUPERINTENDENT KNOW YOUR CONCERNS ISSUES

WITH JOHN BAILEY REPORTING ON WHITE PLAINS WEEKS EVERY WEEK FOR 23 YEARS