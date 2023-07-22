SENATOR GILLEBRAND BRINGS BIDEN’S SENIOR ADVISER TO MT. VERNON TO FOCUS ON HUDSON VALLEY INFRASTRUCTURE RECOVERY

Hits: 10

WPCNR WASHINGTON REPORT. From Senator Kirsten Gillebrand. july 22, 2023:

In the wake of severe flooding that devastated the Hudson Valley, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand brought Senior Advisor to President Biden and White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu to Mount Vernon for a roundtable discussion with state and local leaders on federal investments in resilient infrastructure. Senator Gillibrand is committed to helping the Hudson Valley recover from the flooding and her visit with Mitch Landrieu will help support infrastructure investment throughout the region.

Senator Gillibrand and Mitch Landrieu were joined by Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard, Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, State Senator Shelley Mayer, State Senator Nathalia Fernandez, State Senator Jamaal Bailey, Assemblymember J. Gary Pretlow, Assemblymember MaryJane Shimsky, Assemblymember Chris Burdick, Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne and Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

“This week, I had the opportunity to see firsthand the devastation from the recent flooding in the Hudson Valley,” said Senator Gillibrand.

“As climate change makes severe storms like this one more frequent, we have to rebuild smarter – that means investing in climate resilient infrastructure that can weather floods, hurricanes, blizzards, and other extreme weather events. I’m proud to have delivered millions in federal funding to upgrade New York’s roads and bridges, but there is still more to do. This roundtable was an opportunity for me and for Coordinator Landrieu to hear directly from local leaders about the most pressing needs facing their communities, and I look forward to continuing to work with all leaders present today to build stronger, more resilient infrastructure in the Hudson Valley and beyond.”

“As the former Mayor of New Orleans, I know all too well the devastation that can follow a severe storm and flooding, and I know the tireless work it takes to rebuild communities back better than ever before,” said Senior Advisor to President Biden and White House Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator Mitch Landrieu. “Thanks to President Biden’s Investing in America agenda as well as the leadership of Senator Gillibrand and Mayor Shawyn Patterson Howard, we are making historic investments in resilience across the Hudson Valley. The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to continuing our efforts to ensure that when extreme weather hits, our infrastructure stands strong.”

“Resilient infrastructure is the backbone of a thriving society, weathering the storms of uncertainty and adversity. It forms the bedrock of progress, safeguarding communities, and empowering economies to withstand challenges and emerge stronger than before. In an ever-changing world, investing in resilient infrastructure is a testament to our commitment to a sustainable and secure future. I am grateful to Senator Gillibrand for bringing together such a powerful and committed group of leaders to ensure local, county, state, and federal governments are moving in lockstep toward strengthening our infrastructure now and for the future.” State Senator Nathalia Fernandez.

“New York State has some of the oldest infrastructure in the county, which is why the need for repair here is so great. President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law gives us an important opportunity to make the lives of our residents better in the day-to-day ways that people expect of their government. Our roads, trains, broadband, and sewers need to be in good working order, and they need to function despite the heavier rainfalls and extended heatwaves that are becoming commonplace in our region. The people of Mount Vernon, or anywhere else, should never again have to encounter raw sewage in their basements due to a lack of funding for infrastructure maintenance. I thank Senator Gillibrand for her leadership in seeing that New York receives its fair share if infrastructure investment, while also seeking to address the disparities that have plagued our most impacted communities.” Assemblymember MaryJane Shimsky.

“I am delighted that Senator Gillibrand and White House Senior Advisor & Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu were here in Westchester to address our pressing infrastructure needs. Top amongst those needs in my district is the implementation of the key I 684/84 Department of Transportation study, which identifies a means of solving the severe congestion at the 684/84 interchange that is leading to traffic overflowing onto local roads. We also have recently seen our share of flooding and storm damage, which will only increase due to climate change. I was glad to participate in a fruitful discussion on the growing infrastructure needs of Westchester.” Assemblymember Chris Burdick.

“Westchester County is home to many thoroughfares that are named after bodies of water – so when it rains, we are always susceptible to major flooding. The same can be said for many of our municipalities, even if they aren’t named after bodies of water. Events like this bring even greater attention to our need for federal dollars to combat the rising tide of climate change impacting our County. I thank Mitch Landrieu, Senator Gillibrand, Senator Schumer and our entire Congressional delegation for their attention to Westchester’s needs and efforts to remedy them.” Westchester County Executive George Latimer.