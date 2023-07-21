“IN WAKE OF SEVERE FLOODING” SENATOR GILLEBRAND MEETS THIS AFTERNOON WITH PRESIDENT’S INFRASTRUCKTURE TEAM

Hits: 11

TODAY: IN THE WAKE OF SEVERE FLOODING, GILLIBRAND TO BRING SENIOR ADVISOR TO PRESIDENT BIDEN AND WHITE HOUSE INFRASTRUCTURE COORDINATOR MITCH LANDRIEU TO MOUNT VERNON FOR ROUNDTABLE ON RESILIENT INFRASTRUCTURE

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. – TODAY, Friday, July 21st at 3:50 PM: In the wake of severe flooding that devastated the Hudson Valley, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will bring Senior Advisor to President Biden and White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu to Mount Vernon for a roundtable discussion with state and local leaders on federal investments in resilient infrastructure. Senator Gillibrand is committed to helping the Hudson Valley recover from the flooding and her visit with Mitch Landrieu will help support infrastructure investment throughout the region.

Senator Gillibrand and Mitch Landrieu will be joined by Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard, Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, State Senator Shelley Mayer, State Senator Nathalia Fernandez, Assemblymember J. Gary Pretlow, Assemblymember MaryJane Shimsky, Assemblymember Chris Burdick, and Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

***The event will be livestreamed here***