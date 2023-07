AIR QUALITY LOWERS TODAY TO 119 OVERNIGHT –LESS HAZE TODAY , STILL SLIGHTY PUNGENT ODOR OF SMOKE IN THE AIR. AIR QUALITY ALERT THROUGH MIDNIGHT

Hits: 16

SKIES THIS MORNING IN WHITE PLAINS NY USA, 7:15 A.M. RED HAZE CURTAINS SUN.

FULL MOON RISINGĀ LAST NIGHT JUST BEFORE MIDNIGHT SLIGHTLY MASKED IN A RED HAZE CAUSED BY SMOKEY PARTICLES FROM CANADIAN FOREST FIRES. AIR QUALITY YESTERDAY WAS 154. TODAY JULY 1 IT IS DOWN TO 119.

The New York State Deptpartment of Environmeantal Conservation has declared an Air Quality Health Advisory for Westchester New York, Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, Nassau and Suffolk Counties until midnight tonight.