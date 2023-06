WHITE PLAINS WEEK TONIGHT 7:30 PM THE JUNE 30 REPORT FIOS CH 45 AND WPTV OPTIMUM CH 76 AND ON WWW.WPCOMMUNITY MEDIA.ORG

Hits: 21

TOXIC SMOKE FROM WILDFIRES OUT OF THE WEST: AIR QUALITY: 154 UNHEALTHY DON’T BREATH.

THE STATE OF THE COUNTY ADDRESS 2023 CLIMBS TO THE NEXT LEVEL. SWEEPING UPLIFTING RIVETINGÂ

WP SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLSÂ DR. JOSEPH RICCA GIVES ANNUAL REPORT CARD ON 2022-23 SCHOOL YEAR, INTRODUCES PLANS FOR 202-24

GEORGE LATIMER MEETS THE MIGRANTSÂ

COVID NEW CASES APPROACH 1,000 FOR JUNE. 4 DAY HOLIDAY COULD JUMP CASES

HAMILTON GREEN TO BEGIN BUILDING IN JANUARY. INSPIRING SPIRES ASPIRE TO THE WP SKYLINE

CONGESTION TOLLING BELOW 60TH STREET APPROVED TO START MAY 2024 NYC FORCES OUTRAGED

AS FEDERAL HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION SAYS IT WILL HAVE “NO ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT”

EARTH AXIS WOBBLES NASA FINDS: WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR THE FUTURE?

