AIR QUALITY FORECAST FOR THURSDAY AQI OF 130 IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY DOWN FROM 101 YESTERDAY

Hits: 3

The Westchester County Health Department has been informed that the Air Quality Forecast for Thursday 6/29 for Westchester County has decreased to:

Max AQI: 130

Air Quality: Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

While the general public is not likely to be affected, vulnerable individuals such as young children, pregnant women, and those with respiratory conditions or heart disease, should limit their time outdoors. If the air quality continues to decrease it is recommended that residents close their windows, operate their air conditioners and reduce strenuous outdoor activities.

Stay tuned for further updates and adhere to the recommended precautions to minimize exposure to poor air quality.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the New York State Department of Health issue Air Quality Health Advisories when DEC meteorologists predict levels of pollution, either ozone or fine particulate matter, are expected to exceed an Air Quality Index (AQI) value of 100. To remain updated on the air quality index, monitor the DEC website for air quality index updates.

Exposure can cause short-term health effects, such as irritation to the eyes, nose and throat, coughing, sneezing, runny nose and shortness of breath. Additional information is available on DEC and on DOH websites.