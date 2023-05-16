IMPROVISED IMMIGRANT SOLUTION: LATIMER OUTLINES HIS HOUSING OVERFLOW OF NYC IMMIGRANTS PLAN: 1. NEW ASYLUM COURT 2. TEMPORARY RESIDENCE ONLY. 3. RIGHT TO WORK. 4. COUNTY POLICE MONITORING

Hits: 2

The highlights: County Executive George Latimer in his Weekly Westchester Briefing introduced his solution to what must be done to house immigrants in an orderly manner in Westchester and, he said surrounding counties in the mid-Hudson region.

He called for

Swift establishment of an Asylum Court to determine if the overflow of immigrants New York City is seeking to place in Westchester and surrounding counties were eligible for asylum. If asylum was granted, the residences had to be temporary. Any of the overflow of immigrants New York City is seeking to be housed should be allowed to work and get paid jobs. Westchester County Police would establish monitoring of the places were residents were temporarily placed to allay the neighbors of the placement facilities chosen of fear of the temporary residents.

The establishment of the court he suggests would appear to have to have either approval of the New York State government and perhaps congress in Washington (which has not acted on these immigration issues in two years.

Mr. Latimer suggested that justices for such a court as he suggests could come out of retirement, or present judges could be trained in immigration law.