Thanks, George, We Needed That

26 WAYS WESTCHESTER COUNTY CAN STEP UP, HELP THE UNWANTED, TAKE IN, LIFT UP PEOPLE TERRORIZED BY THEIR OWN COUNTRIES, SAVE CHILDREN AND MAKE THEM AMERICANS FOR LIFE LIKE “US.”

JUST DO IT!

WPCNR NEWS & COMMENT. By John F. Bailey. May 13, 2023:

George Latimer wrote this in an opinion today shared with WPCNR.

The people who are migrants are in dire need. Our city neighbor is trying to address that need. They, too, need help. Realistically, we have limited resources and can help to a limited degree. If we can manage some numbers, with proper services and controls in place, we, too, can help. We do not have the resources to take on overwhelming numbers — if other places, everywhere each do a modest share, we can make this influx manageable.

This is by far the strongest statement made by any leader in this state than I can remember.

Thank you, George Latimer. We needed that. This was tough for you to do.

But somebody had to say it, and you did it!

Now, Westchester, it is up to you. Help. Take In. Lift Up, Save.

Every school public and private elementary or middle school or high school has gymnasiums and classrooms that are not used at night. The schools have students filled with humanity eager to help. Set up cots and enclosures to help the families. It is simply a matter of deciding we are going to do this. There are empty hotels long since closed by covid. The Rye Town Hilton. The Arrowood that SIT EMPTY. The county should rent them from the owners and house the immigrants there. They are empty. Every functioning hotel with vacances in it shoud make those rooms available on a long term basis. Every apartment owner who has apartments not rented should make them available for occupancy by these immigrants in need if present tenants do not like it, let them out of their leases. Every house of worship, cathedral should open their sanctuaries to house immigrants. Save them. What would Jesus do? Every city hall should open up their unused floors to house them. Professional sports arenas and stadiums should open their vast spaces to house them and feed them (plenty of concession stands). Where are the Yankees and the Mets on this issue. The Knicks and Rangers are done…MSG has plenty of space. The empty theaters in the county and of course can house them on dark nights. Warehouse owners…where are you? Home owners like me, who have empty rooms, can take families in. A clearing house could be set up. I raise my hand! The entertainment studios around Nassau, Westchester should open empty sound stages for housing. The Westchester County Center vaccinated thousands now it is back for entertainment, it could house families on the floors under the main floor. Office buildings not fully rented up should convert those office spaces for immigrants. The County Airport that no longer has the general aviation rentals they used to have could convert that black top into housing. The County Office building could house immigrants overnight ( a reach but hey, it is a big building. The County Courthouse is not used at night. The court rooms could sleep persons the offices with their posh couches could be places to sleep. Beach facilities could be used to house immigrants to sleep them overnight. Camps in Westchester could house immigrants in the evenings after the campers go home and meals could be served there. Colleges campus could open their dorm facilities in evenings (colleges are closing now). DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS facilities that shelter trucks, could shelter immigrants. Every unrented, unleased commercial space in the county could be converted into temporary housing Hospitals now relieved of the crush of covid (except for White Plains Hospital) could use their private rooms unoccupied to house families and also examine them for health issues Playland could house folks in the Playland Ice Casino. Glen Island could house them in the restaurant facility Tents could be set up in the Westchester Parks. Country Clubs could make their facilities available

Every suggestion here will be ignored as being impossible.

But none of them are.

You just have to want to do it.

Let’s do it!

I volunteer my house how about you?

All In!