BOARD OF EDUCATION ELECTION CANDIDATES DOWN TO 2 FOR 2 SEATS. DR.RANDY STEIN RETIRES FROM THE BOARD AFTER 15 YEARS UPDATED

Hits: 13

Dr. Stein at the March 13,2023 School Board Meeting

DR. RANDY STEIN notified the Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph Ricca last Wednesday that she was withdrawing from the Board of Education Election May 16, Dr. Ricca told WPCNR today.

Two candidates remain on the ballot: Rosemarie Eller and first-time candidate for the Board of Education, Valerie Danieli

The School Board Candidates Forum scheduled for May 9, next Tuesday, has been canceled, unless another candidate appears.

This would mean that both remaining candidates Ms. Eller and Ms. Danieli are assured of going on the school board regardless of how many votes each receive.

DR. Stein in an interview with WPCNR told this afternoon said she had served on the board for 15 years, and had just retired from her medical practice at White Plains Hospital, and felt it was time. She said she first decided to run for the school board when her youngest chile was a junior in White Plains High School, and chuckling, said her daughter and her friends ran her campaign for the Board.

She told me “I think White Plains is an extraordinary district. We’ve never had a budget defeated here. Our buildings are in great shape.Our advanced learning programs such as XPM are great. Our arts and sports programs outstanding. We are now bring special ed students back to the district because we feel it is better to keep those special needs children at home. We now have interning opportunities for students in the high school. I am thrilled with the White Plains School District! I look forward to mentoring the new person joining the board.”

She said the issues the district faces ahead are the fiscal challenge and the need to educate students of all abilities to achieve the “infinite” “highest” level they can learn, “no matter what.”