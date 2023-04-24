I’M BOOSTED!

Hits: 20

WPCNR COVID SURVEILLANCE. Statistics from NY Covid Tracker. Observation and Analysis by John F. Bailey April 23, 2023:

Those who have completed their series of Covid Shots are now eligible for the Bivalent Booster announced last week and it is here in White Plains New York USA. It is one of the best coordinated efforts by the government in years at least locally. The CDC and the manufacturers have executed brilliantly.

i GOT ONE THIS MORNING AT 11:15 A.M. in White Plains New York USA

The Center for Disease Control has delivered the new Bivalent Booster to White PLAINS New Rochelle, Port Chester Mount Vernon Yonkers and 38 locations across the swath of southern Westchester.

There do not appear to be locations with the new bivalent protector above Chappaqua.

Go to find locations with Bivalent Booster in stock for Pfizer an Moderna at the CDC website https://www.vaccines.gov/search/ type in your zip code and the site displays a bullet map showing locations where you can get the new vaccine.

The CDC gives the locations phone numbers. And the pharmacy I called, answered, confirmed they had the vaccine and I could walk-in at 11, no appointment necessary.

I walked in expecting delay putting 30 minutes on the meter.

The young ladies behind the counter knew all about it.

They asked for my vaccination card (showing the first 6 shots of my Pfizer series. They asked for proof of My medical insurance for records, though the bivalient booster vaccine does not cost you anything at the location I went and should not anywhere The staff said there was no cost. They asked for a photo I.D. (Drivers license)

I received the shot within 15 minutes.

The vaccine going gives you just a dull stiffness in your arm. You hardly realize it is going or when it is actually withdrawn from your arm.

I cannot tell you how relieved I am. Because I have now I have done all I can at this time to protect myself and others.

Last week in Covid, Westchester continued for a third straight week lowering infections to 181 for the 7 days ended Saturday. At the present rate of 2.72 daily infections for 5 days last week per 100,000 persons in Westchester next week should result in 192 infections which would complete April with 867 new cases of covid,compared with 1,352 for the month of March.

The Saturday infections for entire Westchester County was 35 infections.

Since the County likes to site how many cases we have had in the past to analyze covid intensity in the present I will do that. Last April 2022 April had 7,054 new cases. This year we are on track for 867. However this January 2023 we 6,573 infections after a very socially reckless December. February we knocked that down to 2,906. Then March cut infections to 1,352

The number of infected people are out there is not known because the persons have not verified their positives with a lab test is what is keeping the covid cloud over us.

There were 1,352 known new cases (lab tested) in March and they have resulted in a projected 867 cases in April. This means that people known to be infected infected less than 1 person. This kind of spread rate is very low if if if there are not hundreds more people out there with covid whom we do not know because they are not veryfying antigen test positives, and we cannot count them.

The optimist way of acknowledging that worry and diminishing the worry, saying covid is just something we have to live with the possibility of growing.

I say finish off your vaccine series people get the booster and the new one.

We will see what the hospitalizations are around the county later today, at 65% of new admissions (62 of 96 admissions) from March 31 to April 18,being admitted to White Plains hospital because of covid last week at White Plains Hospital according to the state, you have to wonder where that’s coming from.

If we had not stopped testing everybody who thought they were stopped we would know where the continued spread, last week still closer to 1,000 a week instead of below 500 you have to wonder about the invisible spread.