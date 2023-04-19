HOLTEC HOLDS OFF RADIOACTIVE INDIAN PT WATER DUMP UNTIL AUGUST

Hits: 20

COUNTY EXECUTIVES FROM WESTCHESTER, ROCKLAND, PUTNAM, ORANGE, DUTCHESS AND ULSTER COUNTIES ANNOUNCE HOLTEC PAUSING RELEASE OF TREATED WASTEWATER FROM INDIAN POINT ENERGY CENTER INTO HUDSON RIVER AND URGE THE PLAN TO DUMP THE WATER BE ABANDONED

The County Executives from Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, and Ulster Counties claim victory in Holtec’s decision to pause the May planned release of treated wastewater from Indian Point Energy Center into the Hudson River and demand the planned dump of the toxic water be abandoned. Additionally, they are collectively insisting on more transparency and dialogue about the plan for the wastewater going forward.

As the situation continues to develop, the County Executives from Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, and Ulster Counties remain committed to advocating for the safety and well-being of local communities and the environment.

On WVOX 1460 AM Good Morning Westchester with Dennis and Tonni, County Executive George Latimer said the state legislature was considering legislation to forbid Holtec form dumping the wastewater into the Hudson River. he added that this might initiate a challenge leading to a higher court, should such legislation be passed.