THIS WEEK IN OUTBREAKS: FLU B ARRIVES. COVID CONTINUES IN DECLINE

WPCNR FORCE OF INFECTION. From the publication FORCE OF INFECTION by Caitlin Rivers. REPRINTED WITH PERMISSION
This week in outbreaks: April 10 edition
Flu B comes around and norovirus won’t quit
Although influenza-like illness (ILI) activity has been below baseline for weeks now, we are currently seeing a bump in influenza B activity. Unlike influenza A, which typically peaks during the winter months, flu B tends to circulate more in the spring.
Although the absolute number of reported flu B cases is low, the proportion has risen from 10% at the end of the calendar year to nearly 50% more recently. I think we’ll see more flu B in the weeks to come.
The overall level of ILI (influenca-like illness)activity is still below threshold, with 2.3% of visits to outpatient providers for fever and a cough or sore throat. Activity remains highest in children ages 0-4 at 7.4%.
The two jurisdictions with stubbornly elevated levels of overall ILI activity are New York City and Washington, D.C.
In New York City, 5% of visits to the doctor were for ILI. The proportion of influenza positive results that are type B rose again this week, signaling increased activity there (see figure). In Washington D.C., overall ILI activity is at 4%.
Covid-19 activity is still declining. The number of weekly cases fell to around 121,00 compared to 137,000 the week before. The number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 is also falling. The number of weekly deaths rose slightly to 1,773, likely due to lags in data reporting.
RSV activity is low, but activity in the related virus metapneumovirus is still rising. Adenovirus activity is also still high, as is parainfluenza. In other words, there are still some respiratory pathogens circulating that are worth avoiding, so take advantage of the nicer weather and get some fresh air circulating indoors.
Norovirus activity is still high. It has likely peaked in the southern region according to CDC data, but there is no clear peak yet in the other three regions. Data from multiplex diagnostics company Biofire shows a clearer peak, so I’m hopeful that we’ll round the corner soon.
Before I go on to food recalls, let me just say that I know a lot of families, particularly those with small children, are still struggling with infections even though the winter flu season is ostensibly over. Just in the last week I’ve heard of adenovirus, stomach bugs, strep throat, and COVID-19 in my social network. Hang in there, better times are ahead.
Food recalls:
The following foods are being recalled because they are contaminated. Please check your cupboards and throw out any of these items:
