STATE OF LIVING

WPCNR QUARTERLY STATE OF LIFE SERIES # 5. News & Comment By John F. Bailey. March 28, 2023:

I remember her to this day from when I was in Junior High School in Pleasantville.

She was a young woman from India, I believe or Pakistan. She always held her head down. She always was being teased by the girls.

I felt so sorry for her. But did I speak to her. Did I try to show her some courtesy or respect. I did not. I wanted to, but she never spoke her big brown eyes always widened in fear when the teacher called on her. When people came up to her she shyed away turned her head.

I wonder how her life turned out.

What a brave young person she was handling those Pleasantville students all staring at her and poking fun at her.

That was the days when Pleasantville only had one black family living in Pleasantville and he was Sidney Portier the actor.

In viewing the “We Are White Plains” exhibit at the high school last Friday showing persons we know in White Plains dressed as we never see them in shabby clothes, athletic wear and wearing stern expressions it hit home to me the artist Bayete’ Ross Smith concept of showing people differently not having them smile. The exhibit shows us our real insecurities.

When I see a person coming at us, big, in a cap, bearded in a big coat. I at least am a little worried and I give them an ” excuse me” with a smile, which I don’t always do, but is my way of being civil. The exhibit at White Plains High explains to me how hard it is to get along with other people, because we have impression absorbed over the years that we fall back on.

When my parents used to drive me into the city and my father always took the Triboro Bridge down the FDR and turned onto 125 Street exit to avoid traffic, he would tell me to lock door, as we were entering Harlem.

The mindsets you get young you carry with you.

However if you are a person of low income, a person just starting a marriage, just out of school, the county does not really care about your survival.

You cannot find an affordable apartment. You cannot save enough down payment for a house. You are cheated with low salaries. You are used as interns, the modern word for “slave.”

Mara Gay’s latest editorial in the New York Times Thursday was another “tell it like it is” editorial that took the New York State Legislature apart on their pompous rejection of Governor Hochul’s Housing Compact.

Her point was nothing has changed and how the leaders of this state, its towns and cities do not wake up and smell the coffee.

The poor, especial minorities, immigrants,young persons people we hope will lead us into the future we treat very badly. Even when organizations try and help it can be a patronizing experience, in my opinion.

Because nothing has changed in 73 years from the 1950s. Now it is not just minorities who are discriminated against and exploited it is youth and people trying to grow their careers, start families, the dreams they are taught to have but they cannot afford it.

This is part of a script for White Plains Week–it is written in all caps and I apologize.

THE STATE SENATE AND ASSEMBLY MUST THINK GOVERNOR HOCHUL IS A REPUBLICAN THE WAY THEY GUTTED HER PROPOSALS FOR NO TAX INCREASES, TRASHED HER HOUSING COMPACT PLAN AND JUST RAISED TAXES ON UPPER INCOMES. IS THIS THE REPUBLICAN HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES MOONLIGHTING IN ALBANY THIS WEEK?

WELL GOVERNOR HOCHUL WAS NOT HAPPY SHE SENT OUT FLYERS TO VOTERS ASKING FOR THEM TO TELL STATE SENATORS AND ASSEMBLY PERSONS TO SUPPORT HER BUDGET.

SHE HAS BEEN EMBARRASSED TWICE NOW BY THE STATE SENATE AND ASSEMBLY LOVING THEIR POWER. REJECTION OF THE COURT OF APPEALS JUSTICE AND NOW THIS KILL OF A LONG NEEDED FOCUS ON GETTING AFFORDABLE HOUSING BUILT IN AREAS QUICKLY NOW WHEN IT’S REALLY NEEDED THAT TOWNS AND VILLAGES – (YOU KNOW WHO THEY ARE)HAVE USED SANCROSANCT ZONINGS TO DENY PROJECTS THEY DON’T WANT.

WHY? TO PRESERVE COMMUNITY CHARACTER. THESE VERY ATTITUDES DOCUMENTED BY MARA GAY IN THE NEW YORK TIMES ON THE OP PAGE TWO WEEKS AGO SHOW THAT THOSE RESTRICTIVE, ANTI MULTI FAMILY HOUSING TOWNS HAVE NEITHER CHARACTER, RESPONSIBITYITY OR RESPECT FOR PEOPLE WHO HAVE COMMUTE FROM THE OUTLYING COUNTIES TO NEW YORK CITY TO WORK.

FOR THAT MATTER THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY HAS BEEN JAWBONING ABOUT AFFORDABLE HOUSING AND IGNORED DOING SOMETHING TOUGH ABOUT IT FOR 20 YEARS NOW 10% of a building for affordable units is nothing. Lip service. Politicians will tell you it’s a start.

But you know what they never finish what they start.

COME ON! AS WARNER WOLF WOULD SAY,

THE SENATE IS GOING TO GIVE $500 MILLION IN MONETARY INCENTIVES TO THE SWANKY TOWNS INSURING THEIR SUPPORT IN THE ELECTIONS TO COME FROM THE AREAS THAT NEED AFFORDABLE HOUSING.

THEY GIVE THEM THE RIGHT TO DESIGN THEIR OWN DEVELOPMENTS? THAT IS A JOKE.

THE MONEY WILL BE CHEWED UP IN STUDIES, TASK FORCES, LOCAL CONSULTANTS IT WILL DRAG ON TAKE YEARS. ONCE AGAIN THIS IS BRAIN-DEAD ANALYSIS BY THE SENATE.

THE TOWNS ARE GOING TO STUDY WHAT’S NEEDED? REALLY.

THEY HAVE NOT DONE THAT IN WHAT 73 YEARS.

THE MONEY — HOW DOES STATE SENATE HOUSING PROBLEM SOLVERS “PLANNERS” SAY HOW THE $500 MILLION MUST BE USED BY A COMMUNITY.

DO THEY GET IT UPFRONT? OR BASED ON A LONG DRAWN OUT DISCUSSED PROPOSAL?

THEY PROBABLY HAVEN’T THOUGHT THAT OUT YET. BECAUSE THEY HAVE TROUBLE WITH THINKING.

AFFORDABLE HOUSING IS A GO-TO-WHEN-THERE’S AN ELECTION ISSUE FOR THEM, NOT A “WE ARE GOING TO BUILD IT ISSUE”

Does anyone remember the Westchester County HOUSING ASSESSMENT ABOUT 4 YEARS AGO?

I DO.

COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER’S AFFORDABLE HOUSING NEEDS ASSESSMENT.

THE COUNTY EXECUTIVE’S STUDY CONCLUDED THAT 11,703 WERE NEEDED IMMEDIATELY FOR THE OVERCROWDED, OR HOMELESS AS WELL AS NON-WESTCHESTER RESIDENTS.

OVER ALL THE NEED THE COUNTY’S OWN STUDY SAID THE REAL AFFORDABLE HOUSING NEED IS 82,451 UNITS IN ONE COUNTY!

WHAT? WHAT MUST IT BE THE HOUSING NEED ACROSS THE WHOLE STATE?

GOVERNOR HOCHUL WANTED TO BUILD 800,000 UNITS AND STARTED FINALLY THE CONVERSATION AND NOW THE LEGISLATURE THINKS IT CAN SOLVE IT WITH SEED MONEY THAT THE TOWNS WILL USE AT THEIR LEISURE…NO CONDITIONS…WHAT ARE THE CONDITIONS?

THE STATE LEGISLATURE WANTS TO SPEND $500 MILLION NO STRINGS ATTACHED!

MORE PORK BARREL MONEY FOR STATUS QUO LEADERS IN TOWNS THAT HAVE IGNORED NEEDS OF THE OTHER HALF FOR YEARS.

OH—COUNTY EXECUTIVE LATIMER’S STUDY ALSO RECOMMENDED JUST WHAT MUCH OF GOVERNOR HOCHUL’S HOUSING COMPACT WANTED TO DO

AFFORDABLE HOUSING WORKSHOPS FOR PUBLIC

FUND TUITION FOR CERTIFICATION PROGRAMS IN HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT THROUGH NEIGHBORHOOD WORKS AMERICA

2 YEAR UPDATES OF EXITING AFFORDABLE HOUSING INVENTORY TRACK ALL HOUSING DEVELOPMENTS OVER 10 UNITS

CAPTURE FORECLOSURES AS EVICTION PREVENTION STRATEGY

PROVIDE TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE TO MUNICIPALITIES TO DRAFT MODEL ZONING ORDINANCES FOR ACCESSOR DWELLING UNITS

REUSE OF UNDER UTILIZED PROPERTY

HOUSING COMPACT BETWEEN COUNTY & MUNICIPALITIES (SOUND FAMILIAR)

NEIGHBORHOOD REVITALIZATION OPPORTUNITIES USING THE AFFORDABLE HOUSING NEEDS ASSESSMENT DATA (AGAIN SOUNDS FAMILIAR)

EXPAND ANTI EVICTION PROGRAMS

PRE-DEVELOPMENT AND PRESERVATION OPTIONS—FUNDING FOR NOT-FOR-PROFIT HOUSING AGENCIES FOR PRE DEVELOPMENT COSTS FOR PRESERVATION AND CONSTRUCTION

AND FUNDING OPPORTUNITIES TO START THOSE PROGRAMS.

I THINK THE STATE SENATE NEEDS TO PAY THE COUNTY A CONSULTING FEE FOR FOLLOWING MR. LATIMER’S STUDY SUGGESTIONS AND GOVERNOR HOCHUL, TOO.

HOWEVER I DO NOT UNDERSTAND MR. LATIMER SAYING HE BELIEVES THE DEVELOPMENT OF AFFORDABLE HOUSING AND IMPLEMENTATION HAS TO BE LEFT TO THE TOWNS AND MUNICIPALITIES TO DECIDE.

DESPITE WESTCHESTER’S WHOLESOME ATMOSPHERE.

THE HISTORY SPEAKS FOR ITSELF THEY HAVE NOT DONE IT.

THEY WON’T DO IT.

THE REPUBLICAN MR. ASTORINO FOUGHT HUD ON IT AND WON AND NOW THE DEMOCRATS ARE FIGHTING THE GOVERNOR OVER THIS ZONING OVERRIDE BY DOING SO THEY ARE SUPPORTING EXCLUSIONARY HOUSING.

OVERRIDING IS THE NAME OF THE GAME OVERRIDING THE YOUNG, THE UNDERPAID, THE STRIVING, THE DOWN ON THEIR LUCK WHO JUST WANT A HOME OR APARTMENT OF THEIR OWN SAFE SECURE AND NOT COSTING THEM $2,000 A MONTH OR $3,000 A MONTH FOR A LITTLE BOX

IT’S DISGUSTING HOW THE DEMOCRATS ARE SIMPLY TRYING TO MAKE THE GOVERNOR POSITION ONE OF A STATE MANAGER. THEY SHOULD BE CAREFUL WHAT THEY WISH FOR BECAUSE THEY WHO WOULD BE GOVERNOR NEXT WILL SEE THE FOOLISHNESS OF THIS ASSEMBLY-STATE SENATE DOES WHATEVER THEY WANT.

THE DEMOCRATS ARE DUPLICATING THE CHARADE OF GOVERNING GOING DOWN IN WASHINGTON D.C.–

WHERE NO WANTS TO COMPROMISE. NO ONE THINKS THE LITTLE GUYS LIVING DAY TO DAY WORKING TWO JOBS OR THE SINGLE MOM JUST WANTING A SAFE CLEAN TO LIVE.

EVERYONE WANTS TO BE THE BOSS AND DO WHAT THEY WANT WITHOUT THINKING OF THE EFFECT ON THE STATE OF LIFE.

I wish when I was in a position to speak to Marianne that I had. Because I did not know howl

Our leaders have to be fearless and not be the go-fors of the prejudiced, the privileged, and the power brokers.

The leaders of the last 73 years have condoned the redlining foreclosing, high mortgage down payments, and poorly maintained properties.

It’s worse than ever now.

The leaders up there do not have consciences!

Mine still bothers me when I think about Marianne.