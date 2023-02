Hits: 11

MAYORS & PLANNERS MUST SEE TV — THE COUNTY EXECUTIVE WANTS TO HELP YOU BRING BACK YOUR DOWNTOWNS–SEE ALL ABOUT IT!

COUNTY EXECUTIVE HIGHLIGHTS ISSUES OF THE NEW NY STATE BUDGET EFFECT ON WESTCHESTER NY USA

GOVERNOR KATHY “NEW YORK” HOCHUL FUNDS LAW ENFORCEMENT TO HIRE HUNDREDS OF ATTORNEYS TO SPEED EMERGENCY RISK PROTECTION ORDERS TO TAKE GUNS AWAY FROM INDIVIDUALS SEEN TO BE A THREAT TO THEMSELVES OR OTHERS–THE DETAILS

COUNTY TO TAKE UP REQUESTS FOR SCHOOL BUS CAMERAS TO CATCH CARS PASSING STOPPED SCHOOL BUSES

THE END OF COVID 19 TRACKER REPORTS? HOW TO ENFORCE MASKING–FINE VIOLATORS LIKE HONG KONG–HEADING TOWARD A 9TH CONSECUTIVE WEEK OF LOWERED CASES — BUT LOOK OUT–THE MARCH SOCIALIZING — 4 COMPLETE WEEKS OF SCHOOL, RETURN FROM VACATIONS — PARTIES, SPRING — BE WARY. THE NY STATE LEGISLATURE YOUR “FRIENDS” AREN’T EVEN THINKING ABOUT IT.

TERMINAL 6 AT JFK STARTS