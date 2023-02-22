Westchester TRIMS NEW CASES OF COVID TO 54 ON SUNDAY–LOWEST DAILY TOTAL SINCE FEB 26 OF LAST YEAR. WORRISOME MIDWEEK HIGHER POSITIVE TREND LOWERS 34% 164 DOWN TO 108

Hits: 9

WEEK BEGINS WITH LOWEST SUNDAY POSITIVES IN WESTCHESTER IN 4 WEEKS.

WPCNR CORONA SURVEILLANCE. Statistics from NYS Covid Tracker. Observation and Analysis by John F. Bailey. February 22, 2023:

Lab verified test totals continue to show persons going for lab tests that confirm they are not positive continues to lower. Totals on First day of the week the first 4 Sundays in February have been 132, 62,59 and 54, reflecting the very positive slowdown in midweek rises in infections Tuesday through Fridays, a very encouraging trend.

Tuesday Wednesday, Thursday Friday positives in February have lowered from an average of 164 February 1 to 3, to 108 Tuesday through Friday February 14 through 17. That is a drop of 34%

Persons opting for lab test confirmations of possible home positives, if that is the reason they are testing, are apparently not positive for covid in greater proportions.

With more persons vaccinating, yet socializing accelerating, it shows vaccinations help.