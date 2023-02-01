FEB IS BLACK HISTORY MONTH.DMV OPENS IN WHITE PLAINS . DETAILS ON ACQUIRING ‘REAL I.D.”

District 92 | News You Can Use



New DMV Office in White Plains – Tarrytown Office Closed

The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has opened its new White Plains District Office at the Source at White Plains, 1 Maple Avenue. The new office is open Monday to Friday, from 7:30 AM to 5:00 PM. Reservations are recommended. (Note: having fulfilled its function as a temporary facility, the office in Tarrytown is now closed.)



The DMV is also reminding residents that new federal identity (REAL ID) requirements will go into effect starting May 7, 2025. Click here to learn more about DMV services in Westchester County, including getting your REAL ID/Enhanced documents.

February Is Black History Month



Each February, we honor the heroes of Black history in the United States — both those we learn about in books and films, as well as the family and community members whose experiences inform our lives today. Their achievements inspire us, and their hardships remind us that the goal of true equality still requires work from all of us. I look forward to using this time to consider how we can move closer to achieving a society that meets the needs and honors the rights of all its citizens. My warmest greetings, this Black History Month.



Utility Bill Debt Relief



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, unpaid consumer and small-business utility debts piled up for many of our residents. Now, an estimated 478,000 households and 56,000 small businesses in New York State that did not qualify for previous utility assistance programs will receive a total of $672 million in assistance to help pay off utility debt that accrued before May 2022. There is no application process.



Customers will be identified and issued a one-time credit directly by their utility providers. Please contact your utility provider for more information.



File Free with the NYS Department of Taxation and Finance



If your 2022 income was $73,000 or less, you may be able to file both your federal and New York State returns at no cost through the Department of Taxation and Finance’s website using Free File. Hundreds of thousands of New York State taxpayers take advantage of this service each year, saving the expenses of tax preparation fees. Learn more about this free service here.



Get Help to Find/Pay for Child Care



Families who need help paying for child care or after-school care should contact the Child Care Council of Westchester. This nonprofit organization administers the Westchester Works Child Care Scholarship for working parents who qualify. The scholarship has high income limits — up to $92,120 for a family of three — and covers 50-60% of the cost of care.



The Council also helps parents find safe, reliable child care and connects those who may qualify to the Westchester County Department of Social Services for child care assistance. All Council services for parents are free! Call 914-761-3456 x140, email scholarships@cccwny.org, or visit www.childcarewestchester.org.



My Office Is Here to Help!Whether it’s about an issue before the State Legislature or a pothole on a State roadway, I try to respond personally to as many emails as possible. However, I often receive more than I can get to on a daily basis. To ensure that you receive attention in a timely manner, please consider the following options:If you are a constituent of the 92nd Assembly District and have an immediate need, contact District Director Alyssa Jacobs at jacobsas@nyassembly.gov or leave a phone message at our District Office, tel. 914-631-1605.



If you are reaching out about a legislative matter, or represent a government agency or elected office, contact Chief of Staff Pascale Jean-Gilles at jeangillesp@nyassembly.gov.



If you are a member of the media, contact Director of Communications Gaby Bordwin at bordwing@nyassembly.gov.My staff and I look forward to assisting you. MaryJane Shimsky

Assemblymember 92nd District