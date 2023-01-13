White Plains Democrats seek Candidates for Common Council

Hits: 19

hite Plains Dems on the Prowl for Candidates

White Plains, NY — The White Plains Democratic City Committee will make endorsements for the

2023 election in the coming weeks for three seats on the Common Council and the two County

Legislature districts that encompass parts of White Plains.

The WPDCC is accepting resumes and letters from registered Democrats seeking to run for the

positions. Candidates are asked to outline their qualifications and explain why they want to run for

either Council or the Legislature. Council candidates must reside in the city while legislative

candidates should reside in the district in which they want to run.

Interested parties should email their information to WPDCC Nominating Committee Chair Charlene

Raynor at raynor1961@yahoo.com by Jan. 23.

Candidates endorsed by the WPDCC would be expected to run as part of a slate, support and actively

campaign with the other candidates on the endorsed ticket as well as share information with and

produce joint literature with their running mates. They will be called upon to raise sufficient funds to

pay for their share of campaign literature and other expenses for the general election and, if necessary,

a June primary. They will also be asked to participate in obtaining signatures of registered Democrats

required to get the designees on the ballot.

The 5th County Legislative District encompasses parts of White Plains, all of Scarsdale and the Silver

Lake section of