COUNTY ANNOUNCES BIVALENT COVID-19 BOOSTERS

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From the Westchester County Department of Communications. January 3, 2023:

Starting Friday, January 6, the Westchester County Department of Health will offer Bivalent COVID-19 boosters for children ages six months to three years old, in addition to the booster vaccines and flu shots already available for older children and adults.

Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler, MD, said:

“Now that this COVID-19 booster is available for the youngest children, I strongly urge parents to schedule it right away, with your child’s healthcare provider or with the Health Department. New York State has already reported pediatric deaths from flu and COVID-19, including in otherwise healthy children who were unvaccinated, and there are high rates of hospitalization for other respiratory viruses. Vaccination now will give your family a healthy start to the new year and reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 to more vulnerable family and friends.”

Flu season is here, and families also can schedule flu vaccines with their healthcare provider or at the Health Department Clinic in White Plains.

The Westchester County Health Department will offer pediatric COVID-19 bivalent boosters to infants six months of age and up, who have completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccines, by appointment, on Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the County Clinic at 134 Court Street, White Plains.

Go to www.westchestergov.com/health to book your vaccine visit.

In the U.S., flu activity is usually highest between December and February, but can last into May. One flu vaccine now provides protection all season long, and can prevent illness or reduce the severity of flu symptoms. The vaccine becomes fully effective after about two weeks.