LETTER TO THE PLANNING BOARD: AFTER LAST WEEK’S RAIN, FARRELL ESTATES at RIDGEWAY NEEDS TO TAKE A CLOSER LOOK AT THE WATER PROBLEM

THE PLANNING BOARD MEETS ON THE FARRELL ESTATES PROPOSAL TONIGHT 7 TO 9 PM AT CITY HALL

FORMER RIDGEWAY COUNTRY CLUB FLOODING FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16 DURING LAST WEEK RAINS (Photo by Ron Rhodes)

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. December 20, 2022:

Dear Planning Board Members,



Thank you for following up on our email of November 30th relating to “water issues” on the old golf course property. We understand that many of you made a visit to inspect the property in person and we appreciate your interest and concern.



The above picture from our house was during last Friday’s rain. Some of our questions include:

Are the mini-lakes from the natural sloping of the original golf course? Or from the piping of the underground streams that may be damaged? Or maybe the original developer of the golf course planned this area as wetlands? When Farrell builds 4 homes and a City street over this area where does the water that we see now flow to?



Surrounding residents like ourselves have been seeing wetlands like this for years. . .at times even worse.

That is why in our prior email we asked for an independent expert to give a Second Opinion on the “water issues” for the whole golf course.

And hopefully Farrell will use this study as the basis for describing the current water conditions on the old golf course property in his environmental submissions.

In fact we would like to see Farrell beforehand review his summary of the current conditions with the Gedney Association. . .as we recall from a decade or so ago FASNY’s initial SEQUA description had so much misinformation that we had difficulty recognizing our own neighborhood.Thanks again for your visit and follow up questioning.



Marie and Ron Rhodes