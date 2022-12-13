COUNTY EXECUTIVE VETOS LEGISLATORS BAN FLAVORED TOBACCO BILL. CITES COMMUNITY OBJECTIONS FROM BLACK AND MIDEASTERN CITIZENS.

Hits: 17

OFFERS ALTERNATIVE WESTCHESTER TOBACCO FREE EDUCATION PROGRAM AND WESTCHESTER TOBACCO FREE ENFORCEMENT TO “STAMP OUT” ILLEGAL SALES TO THOSE UNDER 21.

WPCNR County Clarion-Ledger. By John F. Bailey. December 13, 2022:

Westchester County Executive George Latimer has vetoed the County Board of Legislators bill that would ban sale of flavored tobacco products in Westchester County.

Mr. Latimer cited strong objections received from community leaders in African American and Middle East communities that the law was not fair.

As an effort to support the spirit of the legislators’ bill he announced a sweeping Tobacco Education Program to involve communities, youth groups, educators, health and law enforcement to delvelop a program that would educate children about the dangers of tobacco.

The Education program will be supplemented by establishing a Tobacco Enforcement Program in cooperation with county and local police throughout the county to “stamp out” sales of tobacco to persons under 21.

The County describes the two programs this way:

Westchester Tobacco Free – Education

The County will fund and implement a robust $3 million dollar public education campaign to all residents, highlighting the dangers of tobacco usage, offering efforts to help smokers quit smoking, and to support local community efforts to reduce smoking. This will include a new direct grant Program to community-based non-profits directly involved in tobacco-cessation as part of their anti-addiction efforts, and particularly those groups like local NAACP branches who have advocated for efforts to reduce smoking in communities of color.

The Program will be crafted with the assistance and oversight of members of the Board of Legislators to ensure the County is reaching all smokers, regardless of their geographic or demographic status. This effort will involve our Health Department, Community Mental Health Department, Youth Board and other related departments and offices of Westchester County Government to ensure its success.

Westchester Tobacco Free – Enforcement

The County will develop a multi-level Program, working with state and local government resources to ensure improved enforcement of our existing Tobacco 21 age limit. Under the leadership of Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins, the County will convene a conference with representatives from law enforcement agencies, prosecutorial and judicial offices, business leaders and youth organization leaders to develop a thorough plan to make sure no person under the age of 21 is able to obtain any type of tobacco product, which is clearly illegal by means of County, State and Federal law.