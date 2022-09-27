COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER OBJECTS TO NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS SETTING UP TENT SHELTERS AT ORCHARD BEACH IN THE BRONX

Hits: 48

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From WVOX 1460 RADIO. September 27, 2022:

Westchester County Executive broadcasting on WVOX Radio in his weekly broadcast (7:10 A.M. Tuesdays) this morning announced he had protested New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ decision to house Texas refugees in tents at Orchard Beach in the Bronx.

The refugees bused to New York from Texas last week in a series of 5 heated and climate-controlled tent structures in the parking lot at Orchard Beach in the Bronx where they will be given food, medical attention and legal support.

Latimer said that residents of New Rochelle (one of whom called in to protest the refugee facility presence so close to her New Rochelle neighborhood just before he took the air) and the city of New Rochelle had expressed dismay over the decision. Latimer said he had formally protested the establishment of the tent shelters to Mayor Adams’ office.

Mayor Adams who is in Puerto Rico in concern for the recent hurricane that hit that island, announced last week the effort was to house some of the 13,000 asylum seekers have entered the New York City shelter system and created overcrowding in the city shelters.

Mr. Latimer said on the air Westchester had no control over what Mayor Adams decided to do within the New York City limits. He expressed concern that establishing the tent structures there was a matter of interest due to proximity to Westchester neighboring communities. He did not say what his personal concerns were.

On other issues, Mr. Latimer said Westchester residents were very concerned about the economy, crime (which he blamed on current media emphasis on crime incidents) and affordable housing (Editor’s note: costs of rents, mortgages–6% are going up).

On covid, Mr. Latimer said the disease was down from 2,000 active cases and was no longer making persons who get it as sick as they did in the past, usually only suffering for about 2 days. He said it was going to be a disease people will have to expect to be a problem going forward they will have to live with.

Mr. Latimer’s weekly “State of the County”report is heard on the Dennis and Tonny Good Morning Westchester program ON WVOX 1460 AM from 7:10 to 7:30 A.M. and worldwide on WVOX.com