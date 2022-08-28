WESTCHESTER AUGUST COVID INFECTIONS DECLINE 39% FROM JULY’S 10,298: TOTAL NEW COVID CASES FOR MONTH THROUGH AUG 27: 6,325.

Hits: 35

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS SURVEILLANCE. From the NY COVID TRACKER. Observation & Analysis by John F. Bailey. August 28, 2022:

Each person catching covid in Westchester in July and 10,298 did, infected just 1/2 a person, below the 1.1 (one person infects one other person) infection rate that signals the decline of an epidemic according to the Center for Disease Control standards.

Saturday infections of covid in the county were reported as 186, completing the week of August 21 through 27 with 1,300 new cases, just 1 person above last week’s total of 1,299. Technically this snaps the 7 consecutive weeks cases have declineed but only by 1 persons, but the dwindling number of new reported infections continued virtually even for the week.