Hits: 0

DR. MARK KESTNER

CONCEIVES EFFICIENCY, SERVICE DELIVERY UPGRADES FOR HOSPITALS ACROSS THE NATION. JOHN BAILEY INTERVIEWS HIM ON HOW PATIENTS, DOCTORS, HOSPITALS ARE GEARING UP FOR MONEY-SAVING, PATIENT TIME SAVING, AND EFFICIENT EFFECTIVE DELIVERY OF SERVICES AND HOW YOUR HEALTH CARE IS CHANGING OVER THE NEXT DECADE

JOHN BAILEY INTERVIEWS HIM ON

HOW COVID HAS CHANGED THE HEALTH CARE SYSTEM THE LAST 3 YEARS

THE COMING DOCTOR SHORTAGE AND SOLUTIONS.

BURNOUT REPLACEMENT

HOW MEDICAL SCHOOLS ARE CHANGING

THE NEED TO CUT COSTS OF INSURANCE, SERVICES TO PREVENT COSTS SOARING OUT OF CONTROL

THE SEARCH FOR THE SOLUTIONS FOR BETTER CARE, LESS COSTLY CARE.