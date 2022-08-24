GOVERNOR HOCHUL SCHOOL MESSAGE ON COVID

“With school coming back into session and the summer season coming to a close, I encourage all New Yorkers to keep using the tools we know that work to protect against COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “Remember to get vaccinated or boosted when you’re eligible if you haven’t already. Test if you have symptoms, and if you do test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment. By remaining vigilant and responsible, New Yorkers will beat this virus.”  

Earlier this week, Governor Hochul announced updated COVID-19 guidance and frequently asked questions for schools and childcare facilities that aligns with the new CDC recommendations.

Among other things, this guidance specifies that asymptomatic children exposed to COVID-19 no longer need to quarantine and that isolation is now only advised for individuals that have tested positive for the virus. Read the updated guidance and frequently asked questions here

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:   

  • Cases Per 100k – 23.70
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 22.78
  • Test Results Reported – 57,547
  • Total Positive – 4,632 
  • Percent Positive – 7.86%**
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.34%**
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,420 (-39)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 406
  • Patients in ICU – 255 (-5)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 99 (+0)
  • Total Discharges – 334,677 (367)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 16
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 57,531

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.  

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.    

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.  

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 73,535       

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.      

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:  

REGIONSunday, August 21, 2022Monday, August 22, 2022Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Capital Region18.4918.4217.58
Central New York17.7617.9818.27
Finger Lakes12.1212.0912.88
Long Island26.7626.7526.33
Mid-Hudson21.9321.5921.33
Mohawk Valley20.0220.2220.61
New York City26.3226.2925.95
North Country19.9819.9820.22
Southern Tier17.4717.8517.56
Western New York16.7217.5817.87
Statewide22.9522.9822.78

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:      

REGIONSunday, August 21, 2022Monday, August 22, 2022Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Capital Region9.53%9.56%9.32%
Central New York8.97%8.94%9.02%
Finger Lakes7.26%7.26%7.38%
Long Island8.00%8.02%8.02%
Mid-Hudson4.30%4.62%4.58%
Mohawk Valley11.60%11.56%11.59%
New York City5.32%5.48%5.42%
North Country10.59%10.40%10.36%
Southern Tier8.46%8.42%8.38%
Western New York12.61%12.89%12.88%
Statewide6.18%6.37%6.34%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:      

Borough in NYCSunday, August 21, 2022Monday, August 22, 2022Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Bronx7.23%7.31%7.29%
Kings3.42%3.66%3.58%
New York5.68%5.59%5.58%
Queens7.78%7.79%7.78%
Richmond7.08%7.01%6.74%

Yesterday, 4,632 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,891,946. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany70,82247
Allegany9,8497
Broome52,62242
Cattaraugus17,48823
Cayuga18,37812
Chautauqua26,82025
Chemung24,08825
Chenango10,6109
Clinton20,0038
Columbia12,17815
Cortland12,02810
Delaware9,1188
Dutchess75,10562
Erie245,750173
Essex6,8298
Franklin10,8597
Fulton14,72525
Genesee15,1914
Greene9,8988
Hamilton9901
Herkimer15,91520
Jefferson23,57330
Lewis6,7506
Livingston13,12610
Madison15,2177
Monroe175,420132
Montgomery13,56012
Nassau485,033352
Niagara54,88843
NYC2,744,3972,171
Oneida62,42061
Onondaga129,87499
Ontario23,38214
Orange123,532106
Orleans9,65712
Oswego30,77240
Otsego11,94510
Putnam27,89920
Rensselaer37,71016
Rockland106,32556
Saratoga55,44733
Schenectady39,35830
Schoharie5,88111
Schuyler3,987
Seneca6,8207
St. Lawrence24,05733
Steuben22,91920
Suffolk500,416398
Sullivan21,58430
Tioga12,58515
Tompkins23,82134
Ulster37,92832
Warren16,68110
Washington14,12211
Wayne19,74616
Westchester298,641210
Wyoming9,2413
Yates3,9663

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:      

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region985556.1%4343.9%
Central New York764153.9%3546.1%
Finger Lakes1815329.3%12870.7%
Long Island44119444.0%24756.0%
Mid-Hudson26711141.6%15658.4%
Mohawk Valley382668.4%1231.6%
New York City1,07644541.4%63158.6%
North Country541935.2%3564.8%
Southern Tier713650.7%3549.3%
Western New York1184840.7%7059.3%
Statewide2,4201,02842.5%1,39257.5%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).      

Yesterday, there were 16 total new deaths reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 57,531. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx2
Cattaraugus1
Clinton1
Erie1
Kings2
Livingston1
New York2
Oneida1
Queens2
Saratoga1
Suffolk1
Ulster1
Grand Total16

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.      

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.      

NOTE: Beginning June 24, 2022, the Vaccine data will be updated weekly on Fridays to align with CDC’s updated data refresh schedule. For additional information on COVID-19 Vaccination Data provided by CDC, see https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations_vacc-total-admin-rate-total.

Important Note: HERDS data collection from health care facilities was paused due to the weekend from 8/20/2022-8/21/2022. Data from those days were submitted in Monday’s report. Where noted, totals include three days of cumulative data from 8/20/2022-8/22/2022. As a result, some data may appear higher than recent trends. Data affected is marked with an asterisk. 

NOTE: Updates to the CDC’s cumulative death data files are being delayed, as the CDC upgrades its system. Any questions about this should be directed to the CDC. During this time, total deaths and new daily deaths reported through HERDS will continue as normal. 

