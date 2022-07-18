6,926 NEW COVID POSITIVES IN WESTCHESTER FIRST 16 DAYS OF JULY. LAST JULY HAD 415. 10,000 POSSIBLE BY AUGUST 1.

Hits: 79

Westchester County reels from new infections under reported due to low test rate, swelled by 9,921 infections the month of June. Infections have risen in 14 of last 16 weeks since April 1

WPCNR COVID VIRUS SURVEILLANCE. From New York State Covid tracker. Observations & Analysis by John F. Bailey. July 18, 2022:

The New York State Covid Tracker reported 2,512 Westchester residents tested positive for covid the week ended Saturday, July 16, the last 7 days, with the bulk of new positives recorded Tuesday through Saturday. with Westchester reporting 358 new positives a day average.

The New York State Covid Tracker reported the 7 day average positives for the county per 100,000 persons was 32.

For those of you who do not know the population of Westchester County (1,004,471) that works out to 321 a day positive across the county. The actual numbers last week were more than that: 358 a day on limited testings averaging 3,350 tests a day last week ended Saturday (all of which are Lab certified positive, home tests do not count in those figures) The positive test percentage of those tested last week was 10% for Westchester County.

This suggests to me that if you tested 10,000 persons and the lab processed the tests you’d find 1,000 positives a day which would explain why the persons testing positive continues to grow.

More disturbing a figure is the momentum of covid infections the last three months. New infections have gone up in 14 of the last 16 weeks.

THE 19 TOWNS AND CITIES IN WESTCHESTER

WITH 100 NEW INFECTIONS JULY 7-14:

TOWN/CITY ACTIVE CASES NEW CASES DAILY

YONKERS 1,230 95

MOUNT VERNON 460 49

NEW ROCHELLE 426 33

WHITE PLAINS 370 23

GREENBURGH 323 24

YORKTOWN 233 10

MOUNT PLEASANT 178 8

NORTH & NEW CASTLES 174 12

MAMRNK TOWN VILL, LARCH 171 16

TARRYTOWN/SLEEPY HOLLOW 169 12

CORTLANDT 164 19

OSSININGS 158 10

HARRISON 140 8

EASTCHESTER 137 4

PEEKSKILL 130 13

SOMERS 127 11

RYE CITY AND RYE BROOK 120 14

PORT CHESTER 106 7

SCARSDALE 101 6

TOTAL, 19 TOWNS 4,917 AVG. DAILY NEW CASES 2 WEEKS:: 388