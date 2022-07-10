WESTCHESTER RECORDS 2,327 NEW POSITIVES ENDING WEEK WITH 259 REPORTED SATURDAY WESTCHESTER HAS HAD INFLATED INFECTIONS 4 OF THE LAST 5 WEEKS.

Hits: 41

WPCNR ON THE CORNAVIRUS TRAIL. By John F. Bailey July 10, 2022.:

Saturday new new infections in Westchester County totaled 259 in Lab positive confirmed testings bring the county total to 2,327 for the week.

New cases surged the first three days of the week above last week’s first three days and continue the mid week patter of positives doubling by Wednesday and Thursday and Friday which has been consistent the last 5 weeks. This indicates persons’ weekend activities are causing them to get sick within 1 to 2 days after the weekend socializing activities,and testing themselves or going to a testing center and having a testing labconfirm their positiveness. We cannot know how fast they are getting infected but the midweek consistent surging in positives in the County would indicate that is the case.

New positives ran 332 new positives a day for the 7 days July 3 through 9. an infection rate of 11% of those tested. Average testing per day was 3,000 a day, very low historically. There 20,854 tests analyzed by state labs in Westchester County last week.