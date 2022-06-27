BRRRRRUSHHHHH UP Your Shakespeare! FREE! “Love’s Labour’s Lost” Comes to Irvington Shakespeare Company’s 2nd Season Shakespeare PREMIERS Under the Stars at Mercy College July 15.

Hits: 23

WPCNR STAGE DOOR. From Irvington Shakespeare Company. June 27, 2022:

Irvington Shakespeare Company is thrilled to announce their 2nd Annual Summer Shakespeare Production: Love’s Labour’s Lost coming this July!

We at the Irvington Shakespeare Company, an Irvington Theater Arts Partner, are excited to welcome you to our 2nd annual Summer Shakespeare Festival!

Performances take place at the Verrazzano Terrace at Mercy College on Friday & Saturday- July 15 & 16 at 7:30PM, Sunday (Special Performance at Hudson Park in New Rochelle) – July 17 at 6:30PM

Friday, Saturday & Sunday – July 22, 23 & 24 at 7:30 PM

Friday ,Saturday & Sunday – July 29, 30 & 31 at 7:30PM All admission is free with a donation option.

For more information go to www.irvshakespeare.org

This summer, we are thrilled to present a production of William Shakespeare’s: Love’s Labor Lost. We are staging our production outdoors on the rolling green hills of Mercy College on the stunning terrace of their Verrazzano Hall. It is a beautiful, rustic space and easily accessible.

Unlike last year, there are no tickets or registration required, just bring your own chairs and blankets for a wonderful summer night of free live theatre, with an option to donate (please if you can!)

Love’s Labour’s Lost follows the King of Navarre and his three companions as they attempt to swear off the company of women for three years in order to focus on study and fasting. But, when the Princess of France and her ladies arrive, things get…complicated.

Exploring themes of masculine love and desire, reckoning and rationalization, and reality versus fantasy, LLL is a rarely performed comedic triumph with an ending you won’t see coming.

The Bard’s classic comedy will spring to life with a professional cast that stars Caturah Brown (she/her) as the Princess of France, Juliet Perrell (she/her) as Rosaline, Emma Freeman (she/her) as Katharine, Jane Abbott (she/her) as Maria (and Movement Director), Sarah Bitar (she/her) as Boyet, Julia Schonberg (she/her) as Ferdinand, Sage Newman (they/them) as Berowne (and Dramaturge), Traci Redmond (she/her) as Longaville and Kamran Saliani (he/him) as Dumaine (and Producer).

Original lyrics and music composed, written and performed live by Irvington’s Sierra Scott (she/they) as Co-Music Director, Jonah Scott (he/him) as Co-Music Director of The Altogether!