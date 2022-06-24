RIGHT TO ABORTION IS NOT GUARANTEED BY THE CONSTITUTION, SUPREME COURT RULES

Hits: 26

The Associated Press reported at shortly after 9 A.M. this morning the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling that the Right to Abortion is not guaranteed by the Constitution. The decision leaves the question of legal abortion up to the state governments to decide.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul issues Statement on Abortion in New York

“Today, the Supreme Court took away the right of millions of Americans to make decisions about their own bodies. This decision is a grave injustice.

“I want everyone to know that abortion remains safe, accessible, and legal in New York. Just last month, in anticipation of this decision, I made an historic $35 million investment to support our state’s network of abortion providers. Last week, thanks to the partnership of Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and Speaker Heastie, I signed a landmark, nation-leading package of legislation that further protects the rights of patients and empowers reproductive healthcare providers.

“The right to reproductive healthcare is a fundamental human right. History shows us that when abortion is banned, abortion becomes unsafe for women. Low-income individuals and people of color will be harmed the most.

“New York has always been a beacon for those yearning to be free. Our state will always be a safe harbor for those seeking access to abortion care. To anyone who is working to deny abortion access, our message is clear: not here, not now, not ever.”