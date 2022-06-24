Hits: 18

WPCNR ALBANY ROUNDS. From the Office of Governor Kathy Hochul June 24, 2022:



ABORTION ACCESS ALWAYS: GOVERNOR HOCHUL ANNOUNCES ROBUST, MULTI-PLATFORM PUBLIC EDUCATION CAMPAIGN FOR ALL SEEKING REPRODUCTIVE HEALTHCARE

Following SCOTUS Decision to Overturn Roe v. Wade, Paid Media Campaign Highlights New York State’s Commitment to Protecting Abortion Access and Reproductive Healthcare for All

Website with Abortion Education, Provider Information and More Available in 12 Different Languages, Expanding Awareness of Options for Care Available in New York Here

View Public Awareness Campaign Images Here

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson, Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Department of Health today announced a robust, multi-platform, paid public education campaign to ensure New Yorkers—and all Americans—know that in New York State, abortion remains safe, legal, and accessible, always. The statewide campaign includes multi-platform advertising efforts and a new website, providing a single destination for information about abortion rights, providers, supports, and payment options in New York.

“We feared this dark day—but New York did not hesitate to prepare for it,” Governor Hochul said. “The Supreme Court has dealt a crushing blow to all who value the ability to make decisions about their own bodies. Let me be clear: the Supreme Court has failed us, but New York State will not. Our Abortion Access Always campaign builds on efforts to ensure that everyone knows that abortions remain safe, legal, and accessible here. As long as I am Governor, this State will protect you.”

“The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn decades of precedent and turn back the clock on equality and a woman’s right to have control over her own body, shocks the conscience beyond measure. The decision is appalling and an affront to everything we have fought to overcome in perfecting our union as a country. Make no mistake about it, the fight to live up to our founding ideals continues, and here in New York, we will lead that fight. Here in New York, abortions will remain safe, accessible and legal,” said Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado. “And New York will continue to be a safe haven for women across this country.”

The integrated media and advertising campaign will run statewide in both English and Spanish, featured at high-traffic destinations such as mass transit hubs, shopping centers, airports, and through radio and digital channels. Led by NYSDOH, the advertisements are displayed in four different colors—black, green, pink, and purple—reinforcing the importance of abortion access as a public health issue that impacts everyone. Safe abortions help protect an individual’s physical and medical well-being, while ensuring that the choice and ability to start a family, and consider their own physical and mental health, remains their own.

“Forty million women—more than half of the population of reproductive age in this country—live in states already rolling back abortion rights,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said. “Many of these states will not permit exceptions for pregnancies that result from rape, incest, or those that threaten the life of the mother. The devastating judgement delivered by the U.S. Supreme Court is a public health travesty and a human rights crisis that threatens the health of us all. Individuals must have the basic right to choose the medical and social determinants that will impact their health outcomes and drive their life course, and this must include access to safe abortions. Thanks to Governor Hochul and our team at NYSDOH, we’re going to ensure every New Yorker, and every individual coming to our State seeking care, knows it.”

To expand access to education, the State has launched a new website to provide the public with a single source of information about abortion access and reproductive healthcare. The new website includes details on abortion rights, providers, treatment options, and resources for mental health support and payment. Built on the State’s commitment to equity, the website is available in more than twelve languages and can be accessed via a smartphone or computer. Downloadable assets, including signage, readymade messaging, and social media graphics are available for public health partners and community-based organizations looking to disseminate messaging to their communities.

Governor Hochul has already taken unprecedented action to further preserve, protect, and strengthen reproductive rights and abortion access in New York State. This includes a nation-leading $25 million dollar Abortion Provider Support Fund, overseen by the State Department of Health, to expand capacity and ensure access for patients seeking abortion care in New York. The Governor also announced $10 million for reproductive healthcare centers to access security grants through the Division of Criminal Justice Services to help ensure the safety of the providers performing this vital care.

On June 13, Governor Hochul signed a comprehensive, six-bill package to further preserve, protect, and strengthen abortion rights for patients and providers in New York. The legislation takes specific actions to address a variety of legal concerns, including the establishment of a cause of action for unlawful interference with protected rights and the inclusion of abortion providers and patients in the Address Confidentiality Program. The new bills also prohibit misconduct charges against healthcare practitioners for providing reproductive services to patients who reside in states where such services are illegal and disallow medical malpractice insurance companies from taking adverse action against an abortion provider who provides legal care.

All New Yorkers—and those coming to New York seeking care—should know that abortion rights are enshrined into New York State law. Governor Hochul and the State’s Department of Health will always ensure the State provides safe abortion access and the continuity of reproductive care.

Abortion services in New York must be completely confidential. Providers are not allowed to disclose any information to anyone other than individual receiving the abortion without the individual’s permission. This includes medical records as well as any information about the appointment or procedure. Confidentiality applies to the other biological parent of the fetus, parents of the individual, where the patient is a minor, and anyone else who has not been identified as having the individual’s express permission to receive information about the abortion.

In New York, Medicaid covers the cost of an abortion, and other health insurance options may as well. For those who need help with payment or travel, there are resources, funds, and organizations available to help cover costs.

To learn more about abortion care in New York, including abortion providers, options for services, mental health support, or resources on payment options, visit here.