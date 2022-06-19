COUNTDOWN TO ETERNITY– A FITTING REMEMBRANCE OF DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. ON JUNETEENTH WEEKEND.

Hits: 31

WPCNR OBSERVER. June 19, 2022:

Thursday evening at the White Plains Public Library, 28 photographs of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., taken by Benedict Fernandez, who photographed Dr. King extensively in the last year of Reverend King’s life were put on display in the Library 2nd floor Gallery and will be on show there to July 16.

Mayor Thomas Roach, Congressman Mondaire Jones, State Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Joy Bevins Director of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, spoke eloquently about Dr. King’s role in their lives. Here are some of their remarks.

Mayor Thomas Roach, addressing the reception at the opening of the “Countdown to Eternity” Exhibit of the Benedict Fernandez photographs of the last year of Dr. King’s life, and how Dr. King motivated him through his life.

CONGRESSMAN MONDAIRE JONES RELATED THE NEED TO CARRY DR. KING’S MESSAGE FORWARD.

State Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins delivered one of her most dramatic speeches ever in getting into the heart of Dr. King’s ability to motivate people to care for others more than themselves