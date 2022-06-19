COUNTDOWN TO ETERNITY– A FITTING REMEMBRANCE OF DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. ON JUNETEENTH WEEKEND.

THE HITS KEEP ON COMING MAY 26 TO JUNE 2, 2022: 4,910 VISITORS MADE 16,827 VISITS — 4 VISITS A DAY IN ONE WEEK — IN ONE MONTH MAY 2 TO JUNE 2– 27,877 VISITORS IN ONE MONTH — VISITED 82,313 TIMES . IN 1 YEAR, JUNE 2, 2021 TO JUNE 2, 2022 352,259 VISITORS MADE 1,053,027 VISITS IN 365 DAYS, GRAND TOTAL: 488,649 VISITORS TOTAL VISITED 1,482,313 TIMES– IN ONE YEAR 352,259 VISITORS MADE 1,053,027 VISITS –2,885 VISITS EVERY DAY. GRAND TOTAL OF ALL ANNUAL VISITORS 488,649 MADE 1,482,313 VISITS. The White Plains Daily News Service Since 2000 A.D. John F. Bailey, Editor (914) 997-1607 wpcnr@aol.com Cell: 914-673-4054. News Politics Personalities Neighborhoods Schools Finance Real Estate Commentary Reviews Policy Correspondence Poetry Philosophy Photojournalism Arts. TV: White Plains Week Newsroundup, 7:30 FRI, 7 MON & People to Be Heard 8PM THURS, 7 PM SAT on FIOS CH 45, ALTICE CH 76 "Fighting for Truth, Justice and the American Way. EXTRA! EXTRA! READ ALL ABOUT IT! CHOICE OF WHITE PLAINS, WESTCHESTER AND THE WORLD FOR 22 YEARS. AND YOU CAN READ THE TYPE! ADVERTISE WHERE THE EYES AND THINKERS ARE! (RATINGS SOURCE : WORDPRESS)
Thursday evening at the White Plains Public Library, 28 photographs of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., taken by Benedict Fernandez, who photographed Dr. King extensively in the last year of Reverend King’s life were put on display in the Library 2nd floor Gallery and will be on show there to July 16.
Mayor Thomas Roach, Congressman Mondaire Jones, State Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Joy Bevins Director of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, spoke eloquently about Dr. King’s role in their lives. Here are some of their remarks.