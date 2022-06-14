“COUNTDOWN TO ETERNITY” PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBITION OF DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING’S LIFE OPENS AT WHITE PLAINS LIBRARY THURSDAY. JUNE 16 THROUGH JULY 30

Hits: 4

WPCNR DOINGS DOING DOWNTOWN. From Ellen Berger, White Plains Democratic City Committee. june 14, 2022:

The White Plains Democratic City Committee, and the Greenburgh NAACP are presenting the photography Exhibition Countdown to Eternity as a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King,Jr.

The photographer, Benedict J. Fernandez, has captured some of the most iconic images of the 1960s and beyond.

A distinguished educator, Mr. Fernandez established the Photography Departments at The New School and Parsons School of Design. He created the Medal of Excellence, received numerous awards including The Guggenheim and Fulbright Fellowships and published a number of books.

“Countdown to Eternity” in its entirety has traveled around the world including Europe, Moscow, and Africa. Mr. Fernandez’s photographs are in the collection of The Smithsonian, The Museum of the City of New York, MOMA, and haven been shown in universities and galleries around the country.

While photographing a Civil Rights March in Central Park in 1967, Benedict met Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., became friends and eventually became one of the only photographers invited to photograph King at home with his wife and family.

T he will be on view at the White Plains Public Library from June 16 to July 30.