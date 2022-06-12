LEGISLATOR CATHERINE PARKER RUNS FOR CONGRESS IN DISTRICT 16–CHALLENGES BOWMAN AND GASHI IN AUGUST DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

Hits: 15

CATHERINE PARKER RUNNING FOR CONGRESS

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2022. From Westchester County Legislator Catherine Parker. June 12, 2022:

Last Friday, Westchester County Legislator (District 7) Catherine Parker submitted over 2,500 signatures to officially put her name on the Democratic primary ballot for August 23, 2022, more than double the required number of signatures.

Parker, a small business owner and mother, enters the race with over $250k cash on hand and a number of local endorsements.

Parker, who served as Democratic Majority Leader of the Westchester Board of Legislators, expanded the Democratic majority to its largest size in history, represents a district wholly within the new 16th congressional district, comprising a very significant portion of the voters in the new district.

Parker’s legislative district includes Larchmont, Mamaroneck, Rye and parts of Harrison and New Rochelle.

Parker entered the race due to incumbent Rep. Bowman’s inaction on key issues that impact Westchester and Bronx residents daily including voting ‘no’ on reinstating the SALT deduction and funding the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, two critical pieces of legislation that would reduce the tax burden on working families and invest in much needed local infrastructure improvements.

Additionally, Bowman’s failure of leadership on international affairs, including supporting Israel and NATO, have drawn major concern from voters across the district. “Congress has repeatedly failed on the biggest issues of the day and our own Congressman has consistently voted against our own interests,” stated Parker. “I have a record of getting meaningful results and I’m ready to bring the voices of Westchester and Bronx voters to Washington.”

Parker, who was first elected to public office as a Rye City Councilmember, has spent the last 15 years working to improve her community and making sure kids have a safe environment to grow up in. She was first elected to the Westchester County Board of Legislators in 2013 and has since successfully passed groundbreaking laws from gun safety and environmental protections to wage laws and women’s rights.

“We had a great representative in Mondaire Jones and now that we’ve lost him as our representative, I couldn’t just sit back and wait for Rep. Bowman to realize he represents more than just ‘the squad’,” Parker said. “I knew I had to step up to make sure that southern Westchester had honest representation at the table, ready to deliver results in Washington.”

Fellow challenger County Legislator Vedat Gashi does not currently reside in NY-16 as drawn. Parker’s roots in Westchester County run deep; her great grandfather’s milk delivery route tracked through Scarsdale and White Plains. Born and raised by a single mother and teacher in Westchester County, Parker has dedicated her life to service in the heart of the district. She resides in Rye with her husband and two children.

