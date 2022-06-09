PLAYLAND FOREVER!

Hits: 19

THE DRAGON RIDES AGAIN

STANDARD AMUSEMENTS SETS A NEW PLAYLAND STANDARD WITH ENERGIZED, ENGAGING ENVIRONMENT. PULLS OFF OPENING –EVEN CUES THE SUN –DESPITE CONSTRUCTION CHALLENGES. HUNDREDS OF SMILES YOUNG AND OLD AS STANDARD BRUSHES UP THE ATMOSPHERE

PLAYLAND PUTS ITS MAKEUP AND PUTS ON A SHOW!

WPCNR ENTERTAINMENT TODAY. By John F. Bailey. June 9, 2022:

The fun is back nonstop at Playland USA today as Opening Day defied the odds thanks to a resolute effort of the construction workers who got caught up just in time and unveiled a smiling, welcoming, clean and wholesome environment with spinning rides enough to keep you busy all day.

Buses of kids from groups around the area filled the park in a sun-splashed day.

Construction was not a problem or an impediment to enjoying the park. Plenty of snackbars with that great gooey pizza, fried chicken, funnel cake of the past and rides that thunder and zoom up in the sky.

The kids loved the bumper cars. Braved the ultimate roller coaster thrill the Dragon Coaster. Kiddies were entertained in Kiddy Land with minirides we oldsters all remember.

Strolling minstrels entertained the crowds and the Playland staff hired by Standard has a runthrough under intense pressure of kids waiting on line and just racing off rides and getting back on.

As a couple of parents accompanying one of the youth groups said, the kids were loving the old favorites.

Parents brought their kids, and despite opening day delay at the centrally located admissions booth located midway down from the fountain plaza where a new admissions building is still under construction, but clean and walkable, with performance space that promises a lot for the future.

The colonnades a worker told me would have strong “high hat” lights inside them when construction resumes on them in the fall and the park would have “ a lot more lighting, it will look like Times Square.”

Ambience! Plenty!

Just like old times— though some overhead arches are still under construction they are not that noticeable. The park is neat as a pin. Plenty of fresh paint as been rapidly applied.

The old rides are back big time with big noise and big thrills. You like to get cool? The Plunge ride is back, the Log Plume is back, the squeals from riders getting splashed float across the park with the “whoas!” and the roars of the power thunder. The carousel is back minus the old time circus music, that may be back shortly.

Parents will be thrilled at the spontaneous shows in Kiddy Land where entertainers involve children in dancing.

Strolling musicians entertained the crowds of children giving the Playland employees their first taste of the crowds to come. When the children community groups came in starting after 11 A.M. they could not believe they raced into the park but at modest controlled pace and gawked and lined up. The first brave young people went for the Dragon Coaster which was the most popular ride all day. But so was the intimidating Derby Racer.

Only disappointment for me was the Kiddy Land Express was still at the station and not making its rides. That is scheduled to be making its runs in 2 weeks. New track has to be tested and the engine tested I was told.

COME ON DOWN!

IT’S WHERE THE FUN STARTS AND NEVER STOPS.