COVID TEST RESULTS SUSPENDED OVER WEEKEND. GOVERNOR’S OFFICE CONFIRMS. NO REASON GIVEN.

WPCNR COVID DAILY. By John F. Bailey. June 1, 2022:

As WPCNR noted over the weekend, the Covid Tracker did not give Friday, Saturday, Sunday or Monday results yesterday when it resumed reporting, with no explanation on the Tracker site.

I asked the Governor’s press office this morning why, and a press spokesperson pointed out that in the Friday afternoon Governor Hochul covid news release, it was announced:



“IMPORTANT NOTE: Due to the holiday, HERDS data collection from health care facilities will be paused from Saturday, May 28 to Monday, May 30. Data from Friday, May 27 will be reported on Tuesday, May 31. Further, four days of cumulative data—from May 28 to June 1—will be reported on Wednesday, June 1. As a result, some data may appear higher than recent trends.”

WPCNR notes that the May 31 resumption of the NY Covid-19 Tracker reports results of the previous day as follows. However the Covid Tracker did not clarify that the “Previous Day” results were not Monday the 30th results, but actually were Friday, May 27 results.

As the press spokesperson indicates for emphasis, “Four days of cumulative data-from (Saturday) May 28 to June 1- Wednesday will be reported on Wednesday, June 1. As a result some data may appear higher than recent trends.”

THE WPCNR COVID LOGBOOK WAITING FOR THE KEY RESULTS ON A MOST IMPORTANT WEEKEND.

For the record, locally on Friday, Westchester reported 186 positive new cases of covid of 2,009 tested a 9.7% infection rate.

The Mid-Hudson Region including Westchester, Dutchess, Orange, Rockland, Ulster, Putnam and Sullivan counties recorded 409 new cases Friday on 4,200 tests, an over all positive percentage 10% (the 4th straight week the 7 Mid-Hud counties hit the 10% positive rate), on very limited testing that averaged 5,000 tests a day.

It should be noted that the 186 cases Friday in Westchester made for 2,466 total positives for the first 6 days of last week.

New York City all five boroughs reported 1,690 cases last Friday, down from the 3,000 a day the had been averaging. The 844 cases combined of all 7 Mid-Hudson and Nassau and Suffolk Counties are half of the New York City totals.

On the previous Saturday, Westchester reported 376 positives on 4,928 tests. So if Westchester generated that number of tests Saturday the 28th, , which WPCNR doubts because of the low tests Friday (2,009), 60% less tests than the Saturday of May 21, then you may see 225 Positives for Saturday the 28th.

That proportionate number would give Westchester 2,691 postives May 22 to 28 which would be a 23% drop in positives from the 3,510 last week.

The 2,691 positives still works out to 384 new postives a day last week, which is a rate of 2,700 new postives a week.

WPCNR awaits the tail of today’s numbers.

If the state lumps all the positives from 4 days into one day today, and does not break them out, you won’t know due to the (WPCNR presumed) low tests over a holiday weekend where we are.

One question that WPCNR did not get answered was why the labs stopped reporting at all. To WPCNR’s records, and we asked, but did not get a confirmation of this, the Covid Tracker has never stopped over a holiday weekend in the two years of Covid.

It reported every day.