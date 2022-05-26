Prisoner of War- Missing-In-Action Flag Flies Over White Plains Again Telling “YOU ARE NOT FORGOTTEN.”

Hits: 5

The POW-MIA Flag was returned to its tradition display station below Old Glory on the White Plains City Hall Flagpole yesterday afternoon and in Renaissance Square below with the Flag of Ukraine below.

The absence of the POW-MIA flag was noticed Monday by Carlo Albanese Commander of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 1038 below right who brought the absence of the flag to the attention of the city and the city promptly raised the POW-MIA flag to its traditional place in time for Memorial Day Weekend.