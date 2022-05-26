Prisoner of War- Missing-In-Action Flag Flies Over White Plains Again Telling “YOU ARE NOT FORGOTTEN.”

THE HITS KEEP ON COMING MAY 8 TO MAY 14 2022: 8,667 VISITORS MADE 23,240 VISITS — 3 VISITS A DAY– 35,426 VISITORS IN ONE MONTH — VISITED 100,574 TIMES . MAY 14 ,2021 TO MAY 14, 2022 396,199 VISITORS VISITED 1,040,561 TIMES The White Plains Daily News Service Since 2000 A.D. John F. Bailey, Editor (914) 997-1607 wpcnr@aol.com Cell: 914-673-4054. News Politics Personalities Neighborhoods Schools Finance Real Estate Commentary Reviews Policy Correspondence Poetry Philosophy Photojournalism Arts. TV: White Plains Week Newsroundup, 7:30 FRI, 7 MON & People to Be Heard 8PM THURS, 7 PM SAT on FIOS CH 45, ALTICE CH 76 "Fighting for Truth, Justice and the American Way. EXTRA! EXTRA! READ ALL ABOUT IT! CHOICE OF WHITE PLAINS, WESTCHESTER AND THE WORLD FOR 22 YEARS. AND YOU CAN READ THE TYPE! ADVERTISE WHERE THE EYES ARE! (RATINGS SOURCE : WORDPRESS)
The absence of the POW-MIA flag was noticed Monday by Carlo Albanese Commander of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 1038 below right who brought the absence of the flag to the attention of the city and the city promptly raised the POW-MIA flag to its traditional place in time for Memorial DayWeekend.