COVID DAILY BULLETIN–ANOTHER 625 NEW WESTCHESTER POSITIVES THURSDAY–8TH WEEK IN ROW POSITIVES HAVE INCREASED. INFECTIONS A WEEK TRIPLE IN 49 DAYS.

5:10 P.M. EDT 05/20/22

WESTCHESTER COUNTY REPORTED 625 NEW RESIDENTS POSITIVE FOR COVID THURSDAY.

THE TOTAL OF WESTCHESTER COUNTY RESIDENTS THROUGH FIRST 5 DAYS OF THIS WEEK IS 2,595.

ABOUT 519 WESTCHESTERITES ARE TESTING POSITIVE EVERY DAY THIS WEEK MEANING IT THAT KEEPS TODAY AND SATURDAY THE COUNTY WILL HAVE 3,663 NEW CITIZENS WITH COVID MAKING A 8TH CONSECUTIVE WEEK OF COVID GROWTH FROM 1,095 CASES THE LAST WEEK IN MARCH TO 3,663 IN 2 MONTHS, NOW APPROACHING 4,000 INFECTIONS A WEEK.

THE MID-HUDSON REGION AND LONG ISLAND NASSAU & SUFFOLK COUNTIES RECORDED 3,553 POSITIVES COMPARED TO NEW YORK CITY’S 4,241.