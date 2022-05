COVID POSITIVES IN WESTCHESTER WEDNESDAY: 643, 35% MORE THAN TUESDAY.

Hits: 25

WPCNR COVID DAILY BULLETIN 11 P.M. EDT 05/19/22

WESTCHESTER COUNTY RECORDED 643 NEW COUNTY RESIDENTS POSITIVE WEDNESDAY 34% MORE POSITIVES THAN TUESDAY (480).

THE FIRST 4 DAYS THIS WEEK TOTAL 1,970, AN AVERAGE OF 492 POSITIVES PER DAY.

THE STATE’S 7-DAY POSITIVE DAILY AVERAGE IS A DAY FOR WESTCHESTER, AT THAT NEW POSITIVES PACE, THE COUNTY WILL HAVE 3,220 POSITIVES FOR THIS WEEK BY SATURDAY, DEPENDING ON THE NEXT THREE DAY POSITIVE TALLY.

LAST 4 DAY TOTAL OF 492 POSITIVES A DAY WILL YIELD 1,476 NEW POSITIVES THROUGH SATURDAY, CREATING 3,446 POSITIVES FOR THE WEEK WHICH WOULD MARK THE EIGHTH CONSECUTIVE WEEK OF INCREASES A WEEK.

THE 1,970 NEW COUNTY POSITIVE INFECTIONS AVERAGE 9.88% ON AN AVERAGE OF 4,787 TESTS PROCESSED PER DAY.

THE LOW NUMBER OF TESTS AND THE HIGHER RATE OF INFECTION ON THE LOW NUMBERS COULD MEAN THAT IF 10,000 PEOPLE WENT FOR TESTING WERE TESTED PERHAPS 1,000 A DAY WOULD BE POSITIVE WITH THE SAME 10% PER CENT RATIO THAT WOULD REVEAL AN ENTIRELY DIFFERENT PICTURE OF THE INFECTIONS AHEAD.