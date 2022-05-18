FORMER DIR OF FINANCE OF HUDSON VALLEY COMMUNITY SERVICES INDICTED FOR STEALING OVER $700,000 FROM NON-PROFIT

Hits: 6

WPCNR POLICE GAZETTE. From the Westchester Office of the District Attorney. May 18, 2022:

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that Ingrid Aquino, the former Director of Finance of Hudson Valley Community Services in Hawthorne, was indicted for stealing over $700,000 from the non-profit healthcare organization between 2017 and 2021.

Aquino, 31, of the Bronx, was indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury for Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, a felony. The defendant was arraigned on May 17, 2022.

It is alleged that between November 2017 and September 2021, Aquino stole over $700,000 from Hudson Valley Community Services while employed as the Director of Finance. During that time, the defendant allegedly wrote more than 150 checks from the non-profit healthcare organization that were payable to her and her husband.

The District Attorney’s Office arrested Aquino on May 2, 2022, following an investigation.

The case is before Judge Anne Minihan in Westchester County Court, and is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Cooper Gorrie of the Trials and Investigations Division.

The charges against the defendant are merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.