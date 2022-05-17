White Plains School Budget Passes by 10 to 1 Margin. All Resolutions Pass. Superintendent Thanks City

Hits: 25

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. From Dr. Joseph Ricca, White Plains Superintendent of Schools. May 17, 2022:

Dear White Plains CSD Community Member,

On behalf of the White Plains CSD Board of Education, we would like to take a moment to thank you for all of your help and support throughout the budget planning and presentation processes.

As you may know, the White Plains CSD 2022-2023 Budget was passed with a (unofficial) total vote count of 1,015 YES (90.3%) and 109 NO.

The question regarding the Capital Bond passed with a total vote count of 1,023 (90.8%) YES and 104 NO.

The question regarding the use of existing Capital Reserve passed with a total vote count of 1,051 (93.3%) YES and 76 NO.

The question regarding the establishment of Capital Reserve passed with a vote count of 1,025 (90.9%) YES and 103 NO.

Thank you!

Dr. Sheryl Brady and Mr. Charlie Norris, Esq., were reelected to the Board of Education. Congratulations to all!

We are very thankful to all that took the time to attend meetings; share information; participate in focus group meetings; and organize virtual community gatherings. It is because of you, and the support of our community, that we are able to move forward with support for our outstanding student programming! We are thrilled, grateful and #WPProud.

Thank you for your support and congratulations!

Respectfully,

Joseph Ricca

Joseph L. Ricca, Ed.D.