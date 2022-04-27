REBUKED BY COURT OF APPEALS, STATE SENATE MAJORITY LEADER WILL APPEAL TO “Special Master appointed by the Court”

Hits: 30
WPCNR ALBANY ROUNDS. Statement from the New York State Senate Majority Leader. April 27, 2022:
The Office of the State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins released this statement in reaction to the Court of Appeals decision declaring all redrawn State and Congressional Districts “procefurally constitutional” in violation of the New York State Constitution:
“We disagree with the Court of Appeals decision and believe in the constitutionality of the Congressional and state legislative maps passed earlier this year. The State Senate maps in particular corrected an egregious partisan gerrymander and have not been overturned on the merits by any court. We will make our case to the special master appointed by the court.”