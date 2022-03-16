Can you help Natalie? Highlands Middle School Student needs a Kidney.

Hits: 17

The Rosedale Residential Association alerted WPCNR to Ms. Ballin’s plight. This what you need to know if you wish to be a donor:

Anyone over 21 and in good health can be a donor. Donating a kidney would require about 2 nights in a hospital. After donating a kidney, a donor would go back to lead a normal life without restrictions. People can go to this website to find out more about Natalie’s story, see FAQ about kidney donation, and register to start the process

Helping Natalie: https://nkr.org/QDR266