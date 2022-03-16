Can you help Natalie? Highlands Middle School Student needs a Kidney.

The Rosedale Residential Association alerted WPCNR to Ms. Ballin’s plight. This what you need to know if you wish to be a donor:

  1. Anyone over 21 and in good health can be a donor.
  2. Donating a kidney would require about 2 nights in a hospital.
  3. After donating a kidney, a donor would go back to lead a normal life without restrictions.
  4. People can go to this website to find out more about Natalie’s story, see FAQ about kidney donation, and register to start the process

Helping Natalie:  https://nkr.org/QDR266

