CDC DECLARES WESTCHESTER, ORANGE, ROCKLAND, DUTCHESS, ULSTER, PUTNAM, SULLIVAN, NASSAU, SUFFOLK, NYC 5 BOROUGHS “LOW” IN COVID RISK. GOVERNOR HOCHUL WEIGHS SCHOOL MASK ISSUE.

CDC MAP SHOWING HALF OF NY IS LOW RISK (GREEN SHADING) FOR COVID. CONNECTICUT AND NJ LOW TOO

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS MONITOR. By John F. Bailey. February 26, 2022;

The Center for Disease Control yesterday in its national color-coded map of the United States ranked the lower half of New York State “LOW” (Green) for covid risk.

Governor Kathy Hochul, in a statement wrote”

“We are evaluating the CDC’s new guidance, and we will update New Yorkers on potential changes as we work through the details and coordinate with all stakeholders in our school communities across our state.

“I want to thank the 75 percent of all New Yorkers who have stepped up to get fully vaccinated. I know these past two years have been difficult, but because New Yorkers are doing the right thing to keep each other safe, our state this week had the highest share among large states of fully vaccinated individuals.

New York also leads large states in fully vaccinated 12-17 year-olds, and second among large states in fully vaccinated 5-8 year-olds.”

In the last available figures this week, Westchester was averaging about 100 New cases of covid a day which when Thursday, Friday and Saturday positive test results are released , Westchester may be on track for approximately 700 new cases of covid for the week, down almost 300 from last week’s 973

Last week the total was 973 for the week (February 12-19). Five months ago on the week September 19 to 25, Westchester recorded 819 new positives 3 weeks after Labor Day when covid started its spread into the fall averaging 150 new cases a day ,1,000 a week.

The takeaway: Westchester is doing well with vaccinations, and citizens’ behavior lowering to a 2% infection rate and lower infections 100 a day, 700 a week, 300 less than the 819 positives in one week 5 months ago.

As Governor Hochul’s statement said, she is evaluating whether to relax procedures in schools. We all should be fully aware. We had covid totall under control last May, and the Albany leadership relaxed, the former Governor relaxed mandates for safety and infections began in July building to 1,000 a day by the end of August and started coming back two weeks after Labor Day. Westchester now is where we were then.

However Covid is still widespread through out Westchester towns and villages and cities. Here’s where the most cases are. The chart shows infections are still happening, but the number of daily cases is going down. When schools come back from vacation Monday, when NCAA Tournament parties and festivities go for the rest of the month, when St. Patricks Day celebrations happen, and you participate you should be careful out there.

The follwing definitions are the precautions the Center for Disease Control recommends for ares defined as LOW in Covid risk of infection. It is not specific saying whether you should mask or you should not and appears to leave it to your discretion whether to “mask up” and leaves the whole question of masking “up in the air” (where covid is). What do you think?