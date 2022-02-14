WESTCHESTER: LOWEST NEW COVID CASES IN COUNTY IN A WEEK SINCE DECEMBER 24.

Hits: 13

WPCNR CORONA VIRUS MONITOR. From the New York State Covid Tracker. Analysis by John F. Bailey February 14, 2022:

From Sunday through Saturday, February 6 to 12, Westchester averaged 172 new cases each day matching the average daily positives in the 6 weeks leading up to Christmas which started the explosive spread of covid that started averaging over 300 cases a day on December 31; went up to over 400 a day by December 11, and soared to 1,000 positives a day a week later ending December 18.

Then came the deluge. The new cases averaged 2,000 a day up to Christmas December 25.

In the last three weeks the staggering 68,078 cases we saw the first three weeks in January declined to 6,327 the third week in January; 3,423 the fourth week and in the first two weeks of February through February 12, the new cases have declined to 1,208 cases through Saturday.

This is a stunning turnaround.

It is attributed to the effectiveness of the vaccines preventing vaccinated people from getting sick due to the overwhelming spread the first 3 weeks in January. The state reports 90% of new cases were suffered by persons who have not been vaccinated. Hospitalizations from the disease were down to the mid-200s last week.

Last week with average tests conducted numbering 6,200 a day, the infection rate lowered to 1,208 new cases last week, 3.1% a day average infection rate of those tested.

The Mid-Hudson region consisting of Westchester, Rockland Putnam, Orange Ulster and Sullivan Counties reported a total 233 new cases for all 7 counties their lowest total since November 14, when the 7 counties reported 279 cases, and officials were feeling confident before Thanksgiving, but even then infections were showing regular signs of strengthening.

Now thanks to the vaccines and behavior, the covid is at lowtide. However, it is up to how we behave the next two weeks as to whether our behavior starts the covid tide coming back in.