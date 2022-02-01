SAVE TIME AND MONEY MEN, WOMEN, GEN X Y Z-ERS AND BEYOND-THE ALPHABET-ERS! REOPEN YOUR BODY FOR THE GOOD WEATHER NOW WITH WHITE PLAINS BID “FITNESS FEBRUARY”: GET FIT DOWNTOWN! 18 VETERAN WHITE PLAINS PRO ESTABLISHMENTS RESHAPE, INVIGORATE, TIGHTEN, POUND DOWN POUNDS, BUILD CONFIDENCE, SLEEK CURVES, SCULPT PECS, TRIM TUMMIES, ENHANCE LOOKS, INTRODUCE NEW STYLES, ESCALATE ENDURANCE AND BRING BACK THE PERSON OF INTEREST YOU WANT TO BE.

February 1-28: Fitness February

The White Plains BID’s Winter Outlook series continues with Fitness February, a month dedicated to the various fitness businesses downtown. Looking to try something new? Or continue a New Year’s resolution? Or become part of a health-minded community? This month, we’re highlighting different gyms and other fitness boutiques, and their diverse programs, missions, and membership options available to people of all ages and levels of activity.

  Special offers from White Plains fitness businesses, such as free trial classes, new member deals, and workout bundles

•  Virtual fitness classes

•  Contests with prizes

CLICK ON THE HIGHLIGHTED LINKS TO LEARN ABOUT WHITE PLAINS FIT PROS–THE FITNESS CAPITOL OF WESTCHESTER COUNTY!

Downtown White Plains Fitness Businesses

High Intensity Workouts: Orangetheory Fitness
245 Mamaroneck Avenue, (914) 729-0996
​• First class free Phatburn
47 Mamaroneck Avenue, (914) 946-0717
​• 3 free classes when you mention Fitness February or White Plains BID UFC Gym
25 South Broadway, (914) 285-1832
Box HIIT Live Virtual Membership for $14.95/month Includes:
  • Livestream Classes
  • Video on Demand
  • 1 Free UFC class  Westchester Fit
300 Hamilton Avenue, Suite LLA, (914) 618-5464
•$379 for 4 weeks of unlimited classes, plus 3 personal training sessions for 		Specialty Fitness: Aikido of Westchester
100 Mamaroneck Avenue, 2nd floor, (914) 946-7805
$300 New Member Package, discounted rate for 1 adult includes: 
• 3 consecutive months of unlimited Aikido classes
• 1 practice uniform Arthur Murray Dance School
139 E Post Rd, (914) 948-5929
• $29 for Sample Lesson and Consultation
• $99 for February Specials: 2 private lessons  Club Champion
220 Main Street, (914) 948-2651 The Complete Golfer
245 Main Street, Suite 100, (914) 328-8411
• $125 for Swing Evaluation Start
(60 Minute Fact-Based Swing Evaluation with a Certified Coach) 
• $125 for Club Fitting Start
(60-90 Minute Custom Club Fitting with a Certified Fitter) GolfTec
190 East Post Road, Suite 201, (914) 397-4820 Pole Position Dance Studio
110 Mamaroneck Avenue, (914) 615-9450
• $75 for Beginner Bootcamp: 3 classes StretchLab
147 East Post Road, (914) 400-2004
• $49 for 50-minute introductory stretches for
• $50 off membership your first month of joining
Learn more. 
Full Service Gyms: Planet Fitness
250 Main Street, (914) 390-3488 New York Sports Club
4 City Center, (914) 428-2020
​• $59 for 30-day Guest Pass 		Group Classes Pure Barre
140 Mamaroneck Avenue, 2nd floor, (914) 266-1664
• First free Barre class Evolve Athletic Club
188 East Post Road, (914) 437-8484
​• First free Bootcamp Class
​• Complimentary Evaluation The Zone Strength & Fitness
188 E Post Rd, (914) 610-1751
​• Free consultation and evaluation 

Westchester Road Runner
179 East Post Road, (914) 682-0637
Check in with White Plains’ best running store for local road races and running clubs. They also have a wide selection of running shoes and accessories – not to mention inspiration for your exercise!

