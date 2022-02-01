Hits: 0
February 1-28: Fitness February
The White Plains BID’s Winter Outlook series continues with Fitness February, a month dedicated to the various fitness businesses downtown. Looking to try something new? Or continue a New Year’s resolution? Or become part of a health-minded community? This month, we’re highlighting different gyms and other fitness boutiques, and their diverse programs, missions, and membership options available to people of all ages and levels of activity.
• Special offers from White Plains fitness businesses, such as free trial classes, new member deals, and workout bundles
• Virtual fitness classes
• Contests with prizes
CLICK ON THE HIGHLIGHTED LINKS TO LEARN ABOUT WHITE PLAINS FIT PROS–THE FITNESS CAPITOL OF WESTCHESTER COUNTY!
Downtown White Plains Fitness Businesses
|High Intensity Workouts: Orangetheory Fitness
245 Mamaroneck Avenue, (914) 729-0996
• First class free Phatburn
47 Mamaroneck Avenue, (914) 946-0717
• 3 free classes when you mention Fitness February or White Plains BID UFC Gym
25 South Broadway, (914) 285-1832
Box HIIT Live Virtual Membership for $14.95/month Includes:
• Livestream Classes
• Video on Demand
• 1 Free UFC class Westchester Fit
300 Hamilton Avenue, Suite LLA, (914) 618-5464
•$379 for 4 weeks of unlimited classes, plus 3 personal training sessions for
|Specialty Fitness: Aikido of Westchester
100 Mamaroneck Avenue, 2nd floor, (914) 946-7805
$300 New Member Package, discounted rate for 1 adult includes:
• 3 consecutive months of unlimited Aikido classes
• 1 practice uniform Arthur Murray Dance School
139 E Post Rd, (914) 948-5929
• $29 for Sample Lesson and Consultation
• $99 for February Specials: 2 private lessons Club Champion
220 Main Street, (914) 948-2651 The Complete Golfer
245 Main Street, Suite 100, (914) 328-8411
• $125 for Swing Evaluation Start
(60 Minute Fact-Based Swing Evaluation with a Certified Coach)
• $125 for Club Fitting Start
(60-90 Minute Custom Club Fitting with a Certified Fitter) GolfTec
190 East Post Road, Suite 201, (914) 397-4820 Pole Position Dance Studio
110 Mamaroneck Avenue, (914) 615-9450
• $75 for Beginner Bootcamp: 3 classes StretchLab
147 East Post Road, (914) 400-2004
• $49 for 50-minute introductory stretches for
• $50 off membership your first month of joining
|Full Service Gyms: Planet Fitness
250 Main Street, (914) 390-3488 New York Sports Club
4 City Center, (914) 428-2020
• $59 for 30-day Guest Pass
|Group Classes Pure Barre
140 Mamaroneck Avenue, 2nd floor, (914) 266-1664
• First free Barre class Evolve Athletic Club
188 East Post Road, (914) 437-8484
• First free Bootcamp Class
• Complimentary Evaluation The Zone Strength & Fitness
188 E Post Rd, (914) 610-1751
• Free consultation and evaluation
Westchester Road Runner
179 East Post Road, (914) 682-0637
Check in with White Plains’ best running store for local road races and running clubs. They also have a wide selection of running shoes and accessories – not to mention inspiration for your exercise!