WP SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS: JUST KEEP MASKING. NASSAU COUNTY COURT ORDER IS AUTOMATTICALLY STAYED UNTIL APPEAL IS HEARD. MASK AS YOU HAVE BEEN DOING.

WPCNR WHITE PLAINS LAW JOURNAL From Dr. Joseph Ricca, White Plains Superintendent of Schools. January 25, 2021:

First, I apologize in advance for the confusion caused by last night’s announcement that the state mask mandate has been struck down by the Nassau County Supreme Court.

I recognize that this ruling/information, and the legal back and forth, that has followed has been extraordinarily confusing and stressful for our families and our educational community. To be sure, our entire state is contending with these conflicting orders presently.

So that you are aware, this is the present situation in the White Plains City School District.

The White Plains City School District adheres to all New York State laws and regulations pertaining to public schools.

The State Department of Health, through the Attorney General, has filed a notice of appeal (attached) to the court’s order.

Additionally, the New York State Education Department and our School District Counsel have indicated that the moment the motion was filed, an automatic stay on the lower court’s ruling was put into force and effect until the appellate court hears the State’s appeal.

What does this mean for us?

While we recognize that many community members have different thoughts and feelings regarding masking in schools, and we truly understand and respect these various personal positions, the State’s appeal effectively maintains the State’s masking policy, for the moment.

Accordingly, masking within WPCSD school facilities and on school transportation remains in force and effect. Please be advised that all members of the WPCSD community must continue to follow the State’s requirements until this legal matter is resolved.

Please be advised that this guidance may/will change again quickly. A change in masking requirements in schools could happen at any time. As always, we will continue to monitor this evolving situation to alert you to any changes to this decision.

Thank you in advance for your patience and again, our apologies for the increased stress on our children, families, and community. A K12 Alert to the entire community is forthcoming.