WESTCHESTER CONTINUES COVID ROUND-UP. NEW CASES PER DAY UNDER 1,000 MATCHES NY STATE TREND.

COUNTY AVERAGES 800 A DAY FOR 5 DAYS, INFECTION RATE 9.2%,. CUTS INFECTION RATE FROM 23% IN 16 DAYS. STATEWIDE INFECTIONS AT 9.75%

WPCNR COVID MONITOR. From the New York State Covid Tracker. With analysis by John F. Bailey. January 21, 2021:

On the day Governor Kathy Hochul of New York announced statewide new covidpositives had declined to a 10% infections, Westchester reported 3,918 positive cases for the first five days of this week, averaging 783 a day. Westchester for the last 15 days has continued to lower infections per day overall.

“For the first time since December 20, New York State’s percent positivity is in the single-digits,” Governor Hochul said. “I want to thank New Yorkers for doing the right thing to get where we are in fighting this winter surge. However, this isn’t the time to take our foot off the gas. Let’s keep using the tools – the vaccine, the booster and masking up – to further bring the numbers down and keep our vulnerable loves ones safe from this virus.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

· Test Results Reported – 290,107

· Total Positive – 28,296

· Percent Positive – 9.75%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 12.27%

· Patient Hospitalization – 11,016 (-554)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 1,357

· Patients in ICU – 1,548 (-35)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 880 (-5)

· Total Discharges – 261,073 (1,706)

· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 154

· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 51,532

Currently the Mid-Hudson Region of Westchester, Orange Rockland, Dutchess, Ulster, Putnam and Sullivan Counties is averaging between 2,500 and 3,000 new covid-infected persons a day. Nassau and Suffolk Counties are seeing less positives than when they were leading the metropolitan area by a large margin, positives as high as 4,000 a day for each Long Island County back on January 10. Nassau reported 1,883 covid positive persons Thursday and Suffolk, 1,703, down to 10-1/2% and 12.2% infections of those tested.

New York City all five boroughs reported 12,285 positives yesterday about a 2 to 1 margin more infections that the 9 counties surrounding NYC, 6,386.