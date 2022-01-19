GREENBURGH HOLDS ZOOM ON FIRE SAFETY IN THE HOME JAN 26

Hits: 2

WPCNR THE FEINER REPORT. By Paul Feiner, Greenburgh Town Supervisor, January 19, 2021:

Following the devastating fire in a Bronx complex recently that started due to a space heater and spread due to faulty self-closing doors, local officials have been hosting a series of public safety events.

First, building Inspector Bob Dam addressed Town regulatory and fire safety concerns in a January work session discussion you can watch on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/bYB_x-eA6ck.

He and representatives from each of Greenburgh’s three paid fire districts – Fairview, Greenville, and Hartsdale – will convene online to present important fire safety tips and answer citizen questions before the Wednesday January 26th board meeting beginning at 7 p.m. They will also discuss the need to inspect fire extinguishers, blocked exits, alarm and sprinkler systems, elevators. Those interested in attending should email PublicComment@GreenburghNY.com to receive a Zoom link that will be sent an hour before the meeting.

Please join us Wed, Jan 26 at 7 pm via Zoom to learn what you can do in your own home, business or apartment to stay safe this winter. Email PublicComment@GreenburghNY.com to attend. We will create a you tube of the meeting on Wednesday January 26. Be safe. Careful.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor