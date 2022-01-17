BREAKTHROUGH WEEK IN COVID: SPREAD FEARS CONTROLLED: 7 STRAIGHT DAYS UNDER 3,000 INFECTIONS A DAY. AVG: 2,400 A DAY. LOWEST SINCE WEEK BEFORE CHRISTMAS

Hits: 11

NEW CASES PLUNGE FROM 25,294 TO 16,782

WPCNR COVID MONITOR. From the New York State Covid Tracker. Analysis by John F. Bailey. January 16, 2021:

.The number of persons infected by the 26,002 new cases the week of December 26 through January 1 did not materialize in the numbers expected two weeks later, (the time when the infectiousness of those tested positive the last week in December would start propelling the infections this past week to levels Westchester hospitals could not handle.)

The 26,002 infected 16, 782 December 9 through December 15, Saturday’s covid pass-along rate from those infected two weeks ago falls to spread rate to less than one other person. Vaccines continue to demonstrate the power they are giving Westchester vaccinated residents what they need to be covid-stoppers, resisting getting the infection in the face of 94,080 new covid cases in three weeks.

In Governor Kathy Hochul’s update this afternoon she demonstrated how non-vaccinated patients with Covid are filling up hosptals region by region.

“Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 400 293 73% 107 27% Central New York 322 246 76% 76 24% Finger Lakes 732 424 58% 308 42% Long Island 2,063 1,261 61% 802 39% Mid-Hudson 1,273 804 63% 469 37% Mohawk Valley 154 111 72% 43 28% New York City 5,806 3,086 53% 2,720 47% North Country 97 48 49% 49 51% Southern Tier 211 127 60% 84 40% Western New York 655 415 63% 240 37% Statewide 11,713 6,815 58% 4,898 42%

In the Mid-Hudson region, made up of Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Dutchess, Ulster Putnam and Sullivan Counties, there are 1,273 patients currently hospitalized, 804 of them are admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID, 63%.

A total of 469 were admitted to Mid-Hudson hospitals for reasons other than Covid, 37% The state fails to break this down by County in their news releases, so we cannot tell. Last week Westchester had 625.

This figure is usually given by Westchester County Executive George Latimer in his weekly covid briefing which this week does not take place until Tuesday due to the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday observance.

The Hospitalization Rate last week was.5.5% on 11,450 infections the week of December 19 .The number of persons hospitalized last Monday was 625.

If the 26,002 COVID POSITIVES two weeks ago, hospitalize at that rate you may have approximately 1,430 hospitalizations from that massive record infections two weeks ago going into Westchester hospitals.

There has been little or no reporting on the hospitalizations on Long Island, where Nassau and Suffolk County have been infecting at 15 to 20% rates of all tested.

The 51.296 positives December 26 through January 8 will not reach that level. It should be noted that not all positives get infected at the same time or get hospitalized at the same time, these are just approximations of what these record infections for Westchester mean.

If, the 26,002 infected two weeks ago, hospitalize at 2-1/2 % there would be approcimately 700 hospitalizations.